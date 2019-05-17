First trailer for Sky1’s dark drama Temple starring Mark Strong and Game of Thrones’ Carice Van Houten

Get ready for a first look at Sky1’s dark medical thriller Temple, starring Kingsman’s Mark Strong and The Red Woman herself, Game of Thrones’ Carice Van Houten.

The trailer was launched exclusively on RadioTimes.com and will air during both showings of the Game of Thrones finale on Monday.

Strong stars as Daniel Milton, a surgeon whose life is thrown into chaos when his wife (played by Braveheart’s Catherine McCormack) is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

Daniel’s obsession with finding a cure leads him to open a – literally and figuratively – underground clinic beneath Temple tube station in London, as he teams up with “misfit” Lee (Daniel Mays), medical researcher Anna (Van Houten), who has a past with Daniel, and finally Jamie ( played by Cursed’s Tobi King Bakare), a thief on the run.

“It’s a clinic for people who don’t want to go into the system,” Daniel explains, as we see him lead a blind-folded would-be-patient into the labyrinth of tunnels and corridors beneath the station.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Daniel does his best to juggle this dysfunctional family as his moral boundaries between being a husband, friend and doctor are challenged.

“But it soon becomes apparent that it may be him and his desperate actions that finally bring the whole thing crashing down. Just how far will Daniel Milton go for love?”

Watch the trailer below:

Temple will air on Sky1 and streaming service NOW TV this autumn