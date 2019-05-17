Meet the cast of Grantchester series 4

After a year off ITV, it’s time to welcome Grantchester back with open arms – but great change is afoot in Cambridge.

Advertisement

The series is rapidly hurtling into the mid-1950s. No longer in the shadow of the Second World War, the Cambridge village is seeing huge societal change as it adapts to the more modern times.

There’s also change among the cast, with James Norton – who plays jazz-loving, thrill-seeking vicar Sidney Chambers – bowing out after four years on the ITV drama. Newcomer Tom Brittney is taking the reins as William Davenport.

Find out more about the cast of Grantchester series four below.

James Norton as Sidney Chambers

Who is Sidney Chambers?

Former Scots Guard turned vicar, jazz fan Sidney Chambers has often had to reconcile his faith with seeking out criminals as he works closely with detective and friend Geordie Keating. After choosing not to walk away from the church in the last series, Chambers has found himself with itchy feet…

What else has James Norton starred in?

Now a more than familiar face on television, Norton started his TV career with appearances in Doctor Who and Death Comes To Pemberley.

It was his devilish role in Happy Valley however that really made Norton’s name. He went on to star as Prince Andrei Bolkonsky in 2016 epic War and Peace, and lead modern thriller McMafia as the fierce Alex Godman.

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Who is Geordie Keating?

Married with kids, gruff detective Geordie Keating describes his life beyond policing as ‘nappies and laundry’, and appears somewhat enviable of Sidney’s freedom. His marriage to Cathy was rocked in series three after a steamy affair, but while things are back on track, Geordie is feeling increasingly unsure of his relationship – especially after Cathy lands herself a job in a department store.

What else has Robson Green starred in?

He may have been one half of 90s singing duo Robson and Jerome, but Green is a true TV acting veteran these days. His most prominent roles include Dr Tony Hill in Wire in the Blood and Dave Ticket in Soldier Soldier, but he’s also appeared more recently in BBC1 drama Age Before Beauty. Fishing fans among us may recognise him from his numerous fishing programmes, most recently Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman.

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Who is Will Davenport?

Dashing onto the scene with a leather jacket and motorbike, Will Davenport is Grantchester’s charming new clergyman – but while he may be fairly new to the house of God, behind that endearing smile lies his own hugely troubling past.

What else has Tom Brittney starred in?

Tom Brittney may be best known for his role as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster in the much-loved Outlander: despite starring in only three episodes, Brittney quickly established himself as a fan favourite. Elsewhere in his hugely varied CV, he has appeared as American Tyler Mitchell in the BBC’s Lottery drama The Syndicate and the hugely terrifying rapist Roger Lockwood in UnReal.

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Who is Leonard Finch?

Far more cowed and timid compared to the more gung-ho Sidney, Leonard is expected to come out of his shell more this series. After Sidney leaves, Leonard has his sights set on the opening vicar role – but is afraid his secret relationship will led to trouble in the still openly homophobic times.

What else has Al Weaver starred in?

Viewers may recognise Weaver from BBC’s recent newspaper drama Press, as well as appearing in BBC’s 2016 Hollow Crown series and in 2013 Channel 4 drama Southcliffe.

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Who is Cathy Keating?

Geordie’s long-suffering wife Cathy has evidently taking Geordie back into the family home after his indiscretion in the last series, but there’s still tensions in her marriage – particularly as she takes a job in a department store, seeing her able to live independently from Geordie’s wage for the first time.

What else has Kacey Ainsworth starred in?

Ainsworth’s best known role was as long-suffering Little Mo in BBC soap EastEnders, but she has also starred in Holby City’s police spin-off Holby Blue, and played the gentle-natured Miss Gullet in the revamp of popular 90’s children’s show, The Worst Witch.

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman

Who is Mrs Chapman?

Mrs Maguire is now the newly-marred Mrs Chapman, after marrying Jack (Nick Brimble) at the end of the third series. But she’s set to go through heartbreak when Sidney decides to depart from the parish – something Jack is desperate to help her through.

What else has Tessa Peake-Jones starred in?

Best known as Raquel Turner in legendary sitcom Only Fools and Horses, Peake-Jones has also starred as Sue Bond in Doctors, Sheila in Unforgotten and Imelda Cousins in Holby City.

Paterson Joseph as Rev Nathaniel Todd

Who is Reverend Nathaniel Todd?

Passionate American reverend and civil rights Nathaniel Todd has visited Grantchester alongside his two adult children and another civil rights activist as part of a fundraising tour, but a tragedy strikes when his son is brutally attacked in the middle of a sermon.

What else has Paterson Joseph starred in?

Peep Show fans will instantly recognise Joseph thanks to his turn as slightly unhinged businessman Alan Johnson in the Channel 4 sitcom, as well as roles in Rellik, Timeless and Babylon.

Simona Brown as Violet Todd

Who is Violet Todd?

The vivacious and headstrong Violet instantly catches Sidney’s eye as she arrives alongside her father in Grantchester – but her world is left rocked when her brother is violently attacked in church.

What else has Simona Brown starred in?

As well as fellow newcomer Tom Brittney, Brown appeared in Outlander as Gayle for one episode. Other roles include Grace in 2016 smash-hit The Night Manager, and Rachel in BBC’s 2018 drama The Little Drummer Girl.

Advertisement

This article was originally published in January 2019