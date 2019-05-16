Despite competing in the Eurovision Song Contest for 21 years, Poland has never actually won the competition (although they won over the British public with their butter-churning routine of 2014).

And this year the country is gambling by sending traditional folk group Tulia, a band that might provide the biggest surprise of the competition.

Why isn’t Poland in the Eurovision Grand final?

They performed at the contest’s first semi-final (held Tuesday 14th May), but failed to pick up enough votes to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Who is Poland’s Eurovision 2019 entry Tulia?

The four-piece group – consisting of Joanna Sinkiewicz, Dominika Siepka, Patrycja Nowicka and Tulia Biczak – first gained major traction in Poland after releasing their cover of Depeche Mode’s Enjoy the Silence.

After that, the group appeared on the FRYDERYKI 2018 gala (the Polish version of the BRIT Awards) and performed a sold-out tour before their debut self-titled album went platinum in Poland.

What is Poland’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Tulia will perform Fire of Love (Pali sie) at this year’s Eurovision and it’s a little, erm, shouty…

What will Poland’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until closer to the contest before having an idea of what to expect.

What are the odds of Poland winning Eurovision 2019?

You can find out what the bookies make of Poland here closer to the contest.

How did Poland do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Their entry, Light Me Up, performed by Gromee feat. Lukas Meijer failed to reach the final, finishing 14th in the semis.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019