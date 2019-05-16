Who is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Tamara Todevska?
Meet the singer who has already performed THREE times at Eurovision
It’s not uncommon for a Eurovision contestant to have appeared at the competition in the past. But three times? That’s the case for 33-year-old Tamara Todevska, who’ll be representing North Macedonia at this year’s contest.
- Everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2019
- Meet the acts competing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019
- Who is the UK’s entry at Eurovision 2019?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision hopeful…
Who is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Tamara Todevska?
Todevska was born in North Macedonia to some seriously musical parents – her dad is a professor in a music school and her mum an opera singer. After singing from a young age, she was then drawn into Eurovision.
Firstly, she appeared as a backing singer for the North Macedonian act Tose Proeski in 2004, finishing 14th. Todevska then just missed out on representing North Macedonia by herself at the 2007 contest, coming second in her national final.
View this post on Instagram
Hello, When one month ago, I got the invitation to represent my country at the Eurovision Song Content in Tel Aviv, (aside from my enthusiastic and happy YES 😁), the first thing that popped up in my mind was, what will be the purpose of my participation at the contest? What is it that I want to say? What is it that I want to share with the world? You see, for me, Eurovision has never been about entering the finals, being in the top 10 or even winning. Eurovision, to me, has always been so much more than that! Eurovision is about accepting the different, defying the norms and being proud of who you are, just the way you are. Eurovision is that one night in the year when the entire continent comes together to celebrate boldness, bravery and individuality! It is the place where being different means being PROUD. I am a mother of two: a three-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. I know it sounds like a cliché, but they truly changed my life and I feel, both, as a mother and as a parent, that it is my responsibility and OUR responsibility to bring positive change to our children's lives. My whole life I have been told that I wasn’t girly enough, good enough, that I walked and acted like a man. Lower your head, put something sexy on, no one cares what you really think, they would say. You see, in their minds, I was just another lost girl. Today, as I look at my daughter, I want her to grow up in a world where people will not judge her, tell her how to act, smile and move. I want her to know that she doesn’t have to follow the rules to be accepted. I want her to be whoever she wants to be and most importantly, be proud of who she is. That’s the least I can do for her. I am proud to say that on the 16th of May I will dedicate my song to my daughter and sing for everyone out there who has been told to always lower their heads and follow strict rules. On May 16th, we will break the rules and at least for one night in the year, we will show the world that I AM PROUD is always stronger than their YOU WILL NEVER BE GOOD ENOUGH! You will ALWAYS be good enough! See you in Tel Aviv! ❤ Tamara #proud #teamtamara #eurovision2019 #daretodream
Todevska participated in Eurovision as part of trio Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan in 2008, but failed to qualify for the final. Todevska also fell short of the final while performing as a backing singer for her sister at the 2014 contest.
What is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?
Tamara Todevska will perform Proud at Eurovision 2019. It’s a rousing number and boasts a video packed with proud women, young and old, belting the words to camera…
What will North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?
Hope you like your sets stripped down because that’s what Todevska if offering. She’s performing her ballad stationary and solo.
What are the odds of North Macedonia winning Eurovision 2019?
We’re not sure how, but Macedonia is tipped to finished 14th in the final by most bookies.
How did North Macedonia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?
Not well at all: their song Lost and Found, performed by Eye Cue, failed to qualify for the final.
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019