What is Callum hiding in EastEnders?

EastEnders fans were left wondering what Callum Highway (Tony Clay) was hiding on Thursday 16th May after he lied to girlfriend Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) about failing his medical assessment to rejoin the army, when in actual fact he was given a clean bill of health.

Ex-soldier Callum had to leave the forces because of an injury caused by an explosion while out with his platoon. When he attended his examination he was told it had healed sufficiently for him to return to active duty – only Callum didn’t appear very keen and insisted to the doctor his wound was still painful and he didn’t want to risk it flaring up out in the field, preventing him going back.

However, when Callum caught up with Whitney later in the Vic he blatantly lied, telling her he’d not passed the medical and that he’d been informed his leg would probably never heal. He almost stumbled over his deceit when Whit said she thought it was his side that was injured, covering with a claim he had suffered shooting pains down his leg.

Comforted by his fiancé after saying he would never be allowed back in the army, Callum’s shifty look betrayed his unease at lying. He was next seen alone in his bedroom taking his uniform out of the wardrobe before breaking down and shoving it under the bed, clearly rattled.

What happened to Callum when he was in the army?

So why is Callum not being honest? What is the real reason he doesn’t want to go back to the army, and why has he chosen to lie about it? Could he actually be ill? The scene with the doctor ended before Callum left, so could there have been a revelation about his health viewers didn’t see? Or is this PTSD from the explosion, in which Callum saved a child’s life but saw his colleague lose his legs and the child’s mother die?

With EastEnders recently tackling suicide with Sean Slater’s brief return and Dinah Wilson’s death set to have a devastating psychological impact on daughter Bailey Baker, could this be the beginning of another mental health story for the soap?

Or is there a hitherto unknown skeleton in Callum’s closet that’s pushing him to lie – and, if so, when will we find out what it is?

