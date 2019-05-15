Meet the cast of BBC1’s Gentleman Jack

Sally Wainwright is back. The Bafta-winning writer has returned with new period drama Gentleman Jack, a series following the real life and times of one of the most formidable women of the 19th century, Anne Lister.

Advertisement

Famous for her forthright style and same-sex relationships, the Shibden Hall owner caused a stir with her unconventional attitudes, all documented in her four-million-word diary.

Here’s everyone you need to know about the new drama…

Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister

Who is Anne Lister? The strong-willed lead of the series, Lister is the Gentleman Jack, the nineteenth-century Yorkshire landowner who was renowned for breaking social norms of the time.

Her four-million-word diary – which the drama quotes verbatim at points – documented her lesbian relationships, extensive travelling and renovation of ancestral home Shibden Hall.

Lister was called Gentleman Jack by her neighbours as an insult, mocking her masculine appearance and interest in women.

The character is quite the enigma, according to Jones. “She is a noble, unlikable, flawed, beautiful. True to herself. Harsh to herself (and to others). She’s a perfectionist. She is a self-educator. She is an amazing lover. And there’s a joyfulness about her love of women,” she explained to RadioTimes.com.

“But yet there’s such a sadness when her heart gets broken – and it gets broken a lot. She is a carer. She’s funny. A bit mean. And she’s very bloke-ish but sensitive. She’s everything. And getting to play all those things and yet find a constant was the difficult thing.”

What else has Suranne Jones been in?

Perhaps best known for her Bafta-winning lead role in Doctor Foster, Jones first came to fame as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street from 2000-4. Since leaving the soap she’s also starred in the likes of Scott & Bailey, Unforgiven, A Touch of Cloth, Save Me, The Crimson Field and Vanity Fair.

Sophie Rundle plays Ann Walker

Who is Ann Walker? Walker is a wealthy heiress who lives in Halifax and is seduced by Lister – but not for romance’s sake.

“[Lister] sets her sights on Anne Walker because she was rich,” explains Sally Wainwright. “Actually, Ann Walker was her match. [She] was quite damaged and fragile. She had a lot of sadness in her life. But she had a real core of steel inside her.”

What else has Sophie Rundle been in?

Her biggest role so far was in hit BBC1 drama Bodyguard, where Rundle played Vicky Budd, wife to Richard Madden’s David. Rundle has also played Ada Shelby for all four series of Peaky Blinders, and appeared in The Bletchley Circle, Happy Valley, Jamestown, Dickensian and Brief Encounters.

Gemma Whelan plays Marian Lister

Who is Marian Lister? Marian is Anne’s younger sister. She’s concerned by the repercussions of Anne’s eccentricities, including her sibling’s administration of the family estate.

As we see in the series trailer, Marian berates Anne for undertaking a “man’s job” and frowns on how her sister “always manages to become the topic of any given conversation.”

What else has Gemma Whelan been in?

The actress and comedian is best known for playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, but she’s also enjoyed roles in Upstart Crow, Uncle and The Agency, and has starred as Karen Matthews in The Moorside and police officer Eunice in The End of the F***ing World.

Timothy West plays Jeremy Lister

Who is Jeremy Lister?

Anne’s elderly father, Jeremy Lister spent his youth in the army, fighting for the British during the American Revolution. He had four sons before Anne and Marian, but they all died at a young age. Rebecca Battle, mother of all the children and wife to Jeremy, died in 1817.

Jeremy doesn’t have an easy relationship with his eldest daughter. “I think he has a very hard time understanding the nature of Anne’s relationships. He’s sympathetic but doesn’t really know what it’s all about,” West explained to RadioTimes.com

“He will help Anne when she’s trouble. And he is very pleased when he sees her delight when things are going well between her and Ann Walker.”

What else has Timothy West been in?

Throughout his lengthy career on stage and screen, West has enjoyed roles in EastEnders (as Stan Carter), Not Going Out (Geoffrey) and Coronation Street (Eric Babbage).

He also starred in Last Tango in Halifax, another drama penned by Sally Wainwright. He is married to Fawlty Towers actress, Prunella Scales, with whom he has two sons – including actor Samuel West. The couple appear together on Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys.

Gemma Jones plays Aunt Anne Lister

Who is Aunt Anne Lister? Aunt Anne Lister is Jeremy’s sister and – you guessed it – Anne Lister’s aunt. And the two don’t only share a name, but a loving relationship. “I knew Anne since she was a little girl,” Jones told RadioTimes.com about her character.

“She’s referred to as her favourite aunt and they’re very close and she’s very devoted to her and loves her dearly and is quite un-judgmental.

“I’m very defensive and loyal. And the bottom line is that I want people to accept who she is and for her to be happy.”

What else has Gemma Jones been in?

Jones’ biggest roles have been in Emma Thompson’s Oscar-winning Sense and Sensibility adaptation, Bridget Jones’s Diary and its sequels (in which she played Bridget’s mother) and Harry Potter (Madam Pomfrey). She also won a Bafta TV Award for 2015’s Marvellous.

Interestingly, she’s already played Aunt Anne Lister in 2010 BBC drama The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, which starred Maxine Peake as the titular diarist.

“It was very well done and Maxine Peake was splendid playing Anne Lister, but my character didn’t have a great deal to do,” explained Jones. “It was an enjoyable job, but [Gentleman Jack] is more complex and interesting.”

Stephanie Cole plays Caroline Walker

Who is Caroline Walker? Caroline is aunt to Ann Walker, Anne Lister’s love interest.

What else has Stephanie Cole been in?

Best known for playing Joan Norton in ITV drama Doc Martin, Cole has also appeared as Mrs Featherstone in Open All Hours, Sylvia Goodwin in Coronation Street and Nesta in Man Down. Other credits include Tenko, A Bit of a Do, Keeping Mum and Waiting for God.

Peter Davison plays William Priestley

Who is William Priestley? Ann Walker’s cousin.

What else has Peter Davison been in?

Yes, it’s the fifth incarnation of the Doctor from Doctor Who. Davison played the celery-wearing Time Lord from 1981 to 1984.

Davison has also starred in Law & Order: UK as Henry Sharpe and in All Creatures Great and Small as Tristan Farnon. He’s also cropped up in Holding the Fort, Sink or Swim, A Very Peculiar Practice, Campion, At Home with the Braithwaites and – more recently – Liar, Grantchester and Toast of London.

Amelia Bullmore plays Elizabeth Priestley

Who is Elizabeth Priestley? Eliza is William’s wife. She regularly features in the diaries of Anne Lister as one of the author’s closest confidantes.

What else has Amelia Bullmore been in?

Bullmore is known for her role in ITV drama Scott & Bailey, where she played DCI Gill Murray, and as Steph Barnes in Coronation Street.

Alan Partridge fans will also know her as Sonja, Alan’s Ukraine girlfriend in BBC series I’m Alan Partridge and she has also featured in Sally Wainwright drama Happy Valley, playing Vicky Fleming. Alongside her acting work, she has penned episodes of This Life, Attachments and Scott & Bailey.

Rosie Cavaliero plays Elizabeth Cordingley

Who is Elizabeth Cordingley? Cordingley is Anne Lister’s maid at Shibden Hall.

What else has Rosie Cavaliero been in?

From Friday Night Dinner to Unforgotten and Little Dorrit, Cavaliero has enjoyed plenty of roles in TV comedy and drama. She’s featured in the likes of Doc Martin, Peep Show, Green Wing, Midsomer Murders, Death in Paradise.

Advertisement

Gentleman Jack airs on Sundays at 9pm from 19th May