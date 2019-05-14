When is The Hit List on TV? Who are the hosts? How does the show work?

It’s been a good few years since we’ve had a regular music quiz on TV, with the BBC calling time on Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

Now the BBC is back with a brand new (and family-friendly) music quiz fronted by Marvin and Rochelle Humes, where three sets of contestants compete to showcase their musical knowledge.

Titled The Hit List, here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The Hit List on TV?

The Hit List is set to begin at 7.30pm on Saturday 25th May on BBC1. The series is made up of six 45 minute episodes, and is a joint commission from BBC Entertainment and BBC Music.

Who are the hosts?

This is the first time married couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes will be presenting together.

Both have ample presenting experience in their own right: Marvin has hosted The Voice UK, Surprise Surprise and Children in Need, while former The Saturdays singer Rochelle has hosted Ninja Warrior UK, The Xtra Factor and This Morning.

Speaking about their new venture, the pair said, “This is our first standalone show together and the fact it’s a format based on our love of music makes it all the more rewarding. We frequently put each other’s knowledge to the test at home, so we cannot wait to see how the contestants get on.”

How does The Hit List work?

Each week, three pairs go head to head to show who has the most impressive musical knowledge.

The music quiz is divided into three rounds, with the first round focusing on speed. Contestants have to press their buzzer when they recognise a song, which will be part of a further theme.

One pair is then eliminated as the show heads into round two, which is based on song intros. The two teams must recognise a selection of songs – aided by visual clues – against the clock. The team that takes the longest loses, with the final pair progressing to the Final Chart Rundown.

This round sees the final team attempt to make it to the ‘Number One’ spot by recognising ten songs and artists before their time – and money – run out.

The team will start with £10,000 in the pot, but after five seconds of each track that is played, the money will start to drop…

With music from every era and genre, The Hit List hopes to get the whole family involved.

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said of the show: “I can’t think of a better way to kick off Saturday nights. Hosted by the deeply competitive Rochelle and Marvin Humes, it’ll have everyone at home shouting out the answers and singing along.”

Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning for BBC Music, added, “This is a chance for all music fans to test their knowledge and kick start Saturday nights with the music we love, whilst also reliving some iconic musical moments. BBC Music is delighted to work with Rochelle and Marvin, who will have everyone at home bursting into song, me included!”

