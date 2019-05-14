Who is Portugal’s Eurovision 2019 entry Conan Osíris?

A fan of Portugal’s signature slow Eurovision entries of previous years? Still regard 2017 champion Salvador Sobral and song Amar Pelos Dois as one the competition’s greatest ever winners? Then you’re really going to hate this.

Rather than opting for a slower-paced entry, the country will be sending Conan Osíris and his golden chin and feather suits to Eurovision 2019.

You better brace yourself for this…

Who is Portugal’s Conan Osíris?

Real name Tiago Miranda, he gets his stage title from Conan, the Japanese anime, and Osiris, the Egyptian god. You’ll probably guess after listening to him, but Osíris is a self-taught musician, learning his craft via trial and error…

As well as releasing two albums – Música Norma and Adoro Bolos (I Love Cakes) – Osíris has also worked in the oldest sex shop in Portugal and studied design and “life and people”, according to his official Eurovision profile.

What is Portugal’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Conan Osíris will perform Telemóveis (Mobile phones) on the Eurovision stage. It’s a mix of electro-rhythms and Eastern percussion and contains lyrics such as: “I broke my cellphone/ Trying to call heaven”.

Other memorable lines include: “if life calls/ If life sends a text/ If it doesn’t stop/ If you don’t have the guts to pick up/ You already know what will happen/ I will go down my stairs/ I will ruin the mobile phone/ The mobile”

He’s found a niche, we’ll give him that.

What will Portugal’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Golden chins, foil wristbands and ballet with trainers on. That’s what Eurovision viewers can expect to enjoy if the Portugal internal selection process is anything to go by.

We just really really hope he keeps the falling over dance move in his routine come the Eurovision finals.

How did Portugal do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

At the end of the final, Portugal finished the competition 26th. Out of 26. Which was a bit embarrassing since the contest was held in Lisbon after the country’s 2017 win. This made Portugal the third country in Eurovision history to finish bottom after being declared champions the previous year.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019