Who is Georgia’s Eurovision entry Oto Nemsadze?

Do you like frowny men standing around in drab coats? Then do we have the song for you

We’ll put it out there now: it’s going to take a miracle for Georgia to win the Eurovision Song Contest this year. Even more than the UK taking the top spot.

The country is set to finish at the bottom, according to most bookmakers, so it’s unlikely you’ll see singer Oto Nemsadze in the final.

But that doesn’t mean you don’t want to learn more about him and his rather drab coat, right guys?

Guys?

Nemsadze has featured in a lot of talent contests you’ll know about. Well, Eastern European versions of competitions you’ll know about, anyway.

The intense singer first broke onto the scene by winning Geostar, the Georgian version of Pop Idol, in 2011. This was then followed by a stint on The Voice of Ukraine in 2017, where Nemsadze finished as runner-up.

Then he tried competing in the Georgian Eurovision national finals in 2017, but finished 11th out of 25 contestants.

It’s after that he returned to Georgia’ version of Pop Idol, a competition he won again. His prize? Representing his country at Eurovision.

What is Georgia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Oto Nemsadze will perform Keep on Going on the Eurovision stage. It’s very dramatic.

What will Georgia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Now, it’s likely to get pretty hot during Eurovision so Oto is swapping his massive coat for a padded jacket that’s 90% pockets instead. What. A. Man.

What are the odds of Georgia winning Eurovision 2019?

Very very low. Alongside Montenegro, they’re favourites to finish bottom in the semi-finals.

How did Georgia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Unfortunately, the country’s Ethno-Jazz Band Iriao failed to live up to their brilliant name, finishing absolute bottom in their semi-final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

