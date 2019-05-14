Britain’s Got Talent 2019: who is Golden Buzzer act Akshat Singh?

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 is anyone’s game, with a galaxy of stars in the making ahead of the show’s live semi-finals.

We’ve seen daring acrobatics, terrifying magic tricks – and the best Frozen tribute act the world has ever seen.

But could Akshat Singh, the philosopher-cum-dancer, pip these hopefuls to the post to scoop the £250,000 prize and a place at the coveted Royal Variety Performance?

Ant and Dec certainly think so, after they pressed the all-important Golden Buzzer for Akshat, which saw him shoot through to the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the teenager….

Meet BGT 2019 Golden Buzzer star Akshat Singh

From Mumbai, India

Age 14

Instagram akshat8000

Twitter @akshatdhamaka

Facebook akshatsinghofficial

Has Akshat Singh performed on TV before?

Akshat is already a well-established performer, first shooting to prominence when he appeared on Bengali dance show titled Dance Bangla Dance in 2011, aged just six.

His appearance on the show came after a video if him dancing in his family home went viral.

Shortly after his TV breakthrough, he then took part on India’s Got Talent: his energetic dance routine proved hugely popular with the judges, who voted him through to the live semi-finals.

With his audition going viral, Akshat then made appearances internationally, with a particular interest coming from American media.

Akshat’s popularity in the States saw him invited onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform his routine once more.

“When I saw him dancing, I said, ‘Bring him to me!’” Ellen explained on her show. “He is really amazing.”

Back in his native India, Akshat was becoming something of a celebrity in his own right, appearing in the seventh series of the Indian equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing as well as Malayalam movie Ayal Njanalla.

His international television appearances also continued to rack up, including performing in Australian variety show Little Big Shots.

Speaking on the show, he said, “From the age of four, I have always wanted to dance, so my father took me to a dance class and the dance teacher said I was too fat to dance. He put me in the last row of the class.

“So at 4am, I would go to the field and dance to practise – I would practise back flips, splits, everything.”

Mot recently, he starred in 2018 Tamil-language film Lakshmi.

What did the judges say about his audition?

Simon Cowell told Akshat he loves what he does.

“It’s because you’re fun,” he said. “You’ve got great personality. This is your moment.”

“If I was 13, watching you on that stage, you would have made me feel like I could do absolutely anything,” David Walliams added.

“You threw some amazing shapes,” said Amanda Holden. “You were incredible.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV