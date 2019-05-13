The Jeremy Kyle Show suspended following death of guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended “with immediate effect” following the death of a guest.

Monday 13th May’s edition of the show was pulled from the schedules by ITV following the death of a participant a week after filming.

The broadcaster confirmed that it would not be screening the episode in which the guest featured, and said that The Jeremy Kyle Show would be suspended while a review was carried out.

“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends,” a spokesperson said. “ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”

The statement continued: “Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

The flagship daytime talk show, which encourages its guests to discuss personal conflicts and relationships on air, has been running since 2005.

Viewers were confused when The Jeremy Kyle Show, which normally airs at 9.25am, was replaced by an episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal.