How to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Making Your Mind Up whether to witness the madness and magic of Eurovision live? Here’s something that could sway your thinking: tickets for the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, haven’t yet sold out.

So, where can you purchase tickets from? And how much are they? Here’s everything you need to know…

How can I get tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest?

Tickets can be purchased through ticket agency Leaan.

You will be able to buy tickets for the two semi-finals, rehearsals and the main final itself.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 taking place?

This year’s final will take place on 18th May at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, which is expected to host 9,000 Eurovision fans.

When do tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 go on sale?

Eurovision is yet to make an official announcement on when you can purchase tickets, but check this page for updates.

Many are predicting news will be announced in late February.

Like previous years, tickets are expected to be released in batches.

How much are Eurovision tickets?

Details about costings haven’t been revealed. However, tickets for last year’s final were for available at prices between €35 and €299.

The Eurovision final takes place 18th May 2019