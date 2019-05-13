Who are Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Zala Kralj and Gašper Šantl?

Failing to break into the top 10 since 2001, Slovenia have yet to field a Eurovision champ. However, this year their chances look good, selecting The XX for their entry. Well, a band very like The XX. But a whole lot weirder. And who sing in Slovenian.

Here’s all you need to know about indie-dream electro duo Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl.

Who is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl?

The duo only formed in 2017 after being introduced by mutual friends. Together they’ve released four singles and won Slovenia’s coveted zlata piščal (golden whistle) award.

The pair stormed their national selection process, winning 72.89% of the final vote.

And yes, from the look of their Instagram, they are a couple.

What is Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl will perform Sebi (English: Oneself) at Eurovision 2019. It’s a lo-fi chill tune all about staying true to yourself.

What will Slovenia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until closer to the contest to see what’s in store. But from their national selection performance (see above) we can guess they’ll deploy stripped-down staging as they sing awkwardly close to each other, sharing one sampler between them.

What are the odds of Slovenia winning Eurovision 2019?

You can find out what the bookies make of Slovenia’s entry here closer to the contest.

How did Slovenia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not great, but they still beat the United Kingdom (obviously). Their entry Hvala ne!, performed by Lea Sirk, finished 22nd out of 26.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019