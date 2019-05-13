What time is EastEnders on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Walford have gripped audiences ever since the first episode of EastEnders in 1985. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the nation’s favourite shows…

What days of the week is EastEnders on TV?

EastEnders is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week with four episodes in total.

What time is EastEnders on TV?

Usually episodes air on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special event programming and sport.

Can I live stream EastEnders online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

Can I catch up on EastEnders episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders remain available for catch up on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast on BBC1.

Can I watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK?

Unfortunately not. Due to rights agreements, you need to be in the UK to stream and download programmes or watch BBC TV channels.

What’s going to happen in EastEnders tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 13 May: Karen receives a worrying text from Dinah and finds she has fallen again – and when the nurse arrives, he suggests that Dinah might benefit from an appointment with a mental health nurse. Kathy is intrigued to discover the real value of the necklace Ben gave her and Mel follows Amy after seeing her shoplifting. Kat joins in with Martin and Stacey as they tease Kush about his love life.

Tuesday 14 May:Phil apologises to Louise for interfering, while Bex is stunned to find Keanu waiting for her at home – and panics when he picks up her pills. Karen tries to find external support for Dinah, Max focuses his efforts on managing Iqra and Habiba, and Stacey tries to set Kat up with a new man.

Thursday 16 May:Karen is pleased that Dinah seems in good spirits, unaware what is going through her head. Billy warns Jay not to get caught up in any dodgy dealings at the car lot, while a case of mistaken identity at the Arches allows Keanu to get one over on Ben. Kat tries to make Kush jealous and Mick plays matchmaker for one of Linda’s friends – which doesn’t end how he expected.

Friday 17 May: Dinah’s actions leave the Taylor family distraught. Keanu plays dumb when Ben asks him if anyone has stopped by with a delivery for him – but Ben quickly realises the mechanic has double crossed him. Kat and Kush agree to keep their affair a secret only to risk being caught out when Martin and Stacey return home unexpected. Jack needs a babysitter for his date with Denise – so Amy takes it upon herself to call Mel.

Who is the EastEnders showrunner?

Kate Oates is the current EastEnders producer. She took over the role in 2018 following the departure of John Yorke. Oates was previously the producer of ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street. She is also the senior executive producer for BBC shows Casualty and Holby City.

Is Walford a real place?

No, Walford is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of east London. Find out more about Walford and how it got its name, here.

Where is EastEnders filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of London?

EastEnders has been filmed at BBC Elstree Centre since it premiered in 1985. Shooting also takes place in Hertfordshire, about 13 miles northwest of London. Find out more about the set here.

Can I visit the set of EastEnders?

Sadly not. There are no tours of the EastEnders sets or of the studio due to the show’s packed production schedule (four 30-minute episodes are produced every week) and what the BBC states as being “additional security concerns”.

Where can I watch classic EastEnders clips?

The BBC hosts a selection of EastEnders clips from over the decades on its website.

Where can I watch video previews of EastEnders episodes?

Our new EastEnders spoilers video will be available here every week:

Who’s in the cast of EastEnders?

EastEnders has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines and the demanding schedule required to output four episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

