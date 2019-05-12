Britain’s Got Talent judges help struggling act after ‘power failure’

Britain’s Got Talent’s unlucky-for-some 13th series was hit with a spooky spell of bad luck during the auditions, with two ‘power outages’ apparently playing havoc during Saturday night’s show.

Advertisement

The first of the blackouts came during the show’s intro as Ant McPartlin told his BGT co-host Declan Donnelley how much he was looking forward to the 13th series of the show – before ‘tripping’ on a rogue wire and plunging the studio into darkness.

But while McPartlin’s ‘accident’ was actually part of an opening skit, first act Russell T Bird faced genuine technical difficulties on stage.

The 71-year-old’s otherwise energetic performance faltered when the speaker for his keytar failed to work.

Seeing him struggle, Ant and Dec raced onto the stage to help figure out what was wrong with the appliance – but to no avail.

The duo were then joined by judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams to assess what was going on – while Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon kept spirits up by dancing on stage with Russell to a backing track.

After extensive fiddling by a sound technician, the keytar was back in action – much to the joy of the judges and the audience.

It’s not the first time Britain’s Got Talent has been hit with technical issues.

In the 2017 live semi-finals, the wrong backing track was played for St Patricks Choir.

And the following night, singer Destiny Chukunyere’s performance was delayed due to another technical hitch.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV