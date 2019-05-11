ITV kicks off deal to show weekly live La Liga matches with Sunday’s Real Madrid game

UK football fans will be able to watch Spanish giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in action for free thanks to a new deal struck between ITV and La Liga.

Starting on Sunday 23rd February with the clash between Levante and Real Madrid, ITV4 will be showing a weekly live fixture from the Spanish top tier until the end of the season in May.

The agreement, which also includes a mid-week highlights programme, will establish the La Liga games as the only weekly live free-to-air football shown in the UK.

Meanwhile, La Liga has also joined forces with another UK broadcaster, Premier Sports, which is available to Sky and Virgin Media subscribers and will air four games per week across its channels Premier Sports 1 and 2.

La Liga President Javier Tebas called the deal “a fantastic moment for LaLiga in the UK and Ireland,” adding “we are reaching the exciting conclusion to the season and millions of viewers will be able to enjoy the best teams and players in the world, as well as the passion and drama of La Liga.”

Levante v Real Madrid kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday 23rd February on ITV4