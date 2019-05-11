Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Karen Gillan regrets not pitching another Doctor Who reference in Avengers: Endgame

Karen Gillan regrets not pitching another Doctor Who reference in Avengers: Endgame

Doctor Who deserved to get a name check in the Marvel blockbuster says the former star

Karen Gillan

Many Doctor Who fans’ ears pricked up during a scene in Avengers: Endgame in which the superheroes discuss undertaking a “time heist” in order to reverse Thanos’s deadly ‘snap’.

Advertisement

Coincidence or not, they will have recognised the phrase as the title of a series-eight Twelfth Doctor episode about an inter-galactic bank robbery.

But former Doctor Who companion and Avengers star Karen Gillan – AKA Thanos’s daughter Nebula – thinks the show should have got a much more explicit mention in the blockbuster movie and is kicking herself for not pitching it.

Discussing her understanding of time travel in the Marvel universe – and the scene in which the Avengers cite a number of pop culture references around it, including Back to the Future and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – Gillan told LA Times “I already had a good grasp of time travel from Doctor Who. [Laughs] I’m a time travel expert. I would say it adds up.

“But they definitely should have listed Doctor Who in that scene where they talk about time travelling movies. I can’t believe I didn’t pitch that in the moment!”

Advertisement

She’s right, it is a glaring omission for the longest-running time travel show in the world. If only there was some way to go back and fix it.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Karen Gillan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Christopher Eccleston’s 2005 interview on watching Doctor Who, Rose and why he took the role

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Did Avengers: Endgame ruin Thanos?

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
Bodyguard, Doctor Who (BBC)

Bafta TV nominations 2019: who missed out?