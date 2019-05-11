Karen Gillan regrets not pitching another Doctor Who reference in Avengers: Endgame
Doctor Who deserved to get a name check in the Marvel blockbuster says the former star
Many Doctor Who fans’ ears pricked up during a scene in Avengers: Endgame in which the superheroes discuss undertaking a “time heist” in order to reverse Thanos’s deadly ‘snap’.
Coincidence or not, they will have recognised the phrase as the title of a series-eight Twelfth Doctor episode about an inter-galactic bank robbery.
But former Doctor Who companion and Avengers star Karen Gillan – AKA Thanos’s daughter Nebula – thinks the show should have got a much more explicit mention in the blockbuster movie and is kicking herself for not pitching it.
Discussing her understanding of time travel in the Marvel universe – and the scene in which the Avengers cite a number of pop culture references around it, including Back to the Future and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – Gillan told LA Times “I already had a good grasp of time travel from Doctor Who. [Laughs] I’m a time travel expert. I would say it adds up.
“But they definitely should have listed Doctor Who in that scene where they talk about time travelling movies. I can’t believe I didn’t pitch that in the moment!”
She’s right, it is a glaring omission for the longest-running time travel show in the world. If only there was some way to go back and fix it.