  Will there be a second series of McMafia?

Will there be a second series of McMafia?

Can we expect to see more of Alex Godman on BBC1?

McMafia (BBC, EH)

SPOILERS! Do not read on until you have seen the final episode of series one

McMafia’s series one finale certainly leaves room for a second series, with James Norton’s Alex Godman ruthlessly destroying his main opponent, Vadim Kalyagin, and establishing his position as a top Mafioso.

**UPDATE: McMafia renewed for a second series on BBC1**

Find out whether there’s more McMafia in the pipeline, below…

Will there be a series two?

McMafia is a coproduction from the BBC and the US network AMC. According to the BBC, a decision will be made as to whether it will return for another series once the drama has aired in America.

Watch this space – and in the meantime, have a watch of our interview with Misha Glenny, author of the book McMafia.

This article was originally published in February 2018

McMafia

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

