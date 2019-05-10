They may have won the first ever competition, but Switzerland haven’t done all that well in recent Eurovision Song Contests. In the past 10 years, they’ve only qualified for the grand final twice. And in one of those they finished in bottom place.

The singer they’re turning to in order to reverse their fortunes? Luca Hänni. And looking at his odds, there’s a fair chance he could pull it off.

Who is Switzerland’s Eurovision entry Luca Hänni?

Aged 24, Swiss-born Hänni is known for winning the biggest singing competition in Germany, which you’ll, of course, know as Deutschland sucht den Superstar.

Since then he’s topped the charts with two studio albums and released 16 singles, including the brilliantly-named WARUM! (WHY! in English).

The 2019 contest will be Hänni’s second Eurovision appearance: he was Switzerland’s point spokesperson in the 2017 competition.

What is Switzerland’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Luca Hänni will perform She Got Me on the Eurovision stage. However, one suspects the title of the song was originally ‘Dirty Dancing’ – it’s that lyric you’ll hear the most.

What will Switzerland’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

From the music video we’re guessing the song is going to involve a lot of dancing. And some of it probably a bit dirty.

What are the odds of Switzerland winning Eurovision 2019?

Pretty darn good. In fact, most bookies are predicting a top five finish for Hänni. He could be the one to watch.

How did Switzerland do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not great. For the fourth year in a row, they failed to reach the final, with group ZiBBZ failing to impress viewers and judges with their soul-style song Stones.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019