Belgium has looked to its younger ranks in a bid to make a splash at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. This year they’re sending Eliot Vassamillet – an 18-year-old high school student – to the annual singing competition, hoping to improve on last year’s showing and earn his country a place in the Grand Final.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about their 2019 participant…

Who is Belgium’s Eurovision 2019 entry Eliot Vassamillet?

Despite being a mere 18 years of age and still a high school student, Eliot has already displayed his vocal prowess after entering Belgium’s answer to The Voice, (aptly named ‘The Voice Belgique’) at just 16. His talent saw him through to the first live show where he was eliminated.

What is Belgium’s 2019 Eurovision song called?

Details surrounding the song are scarce, however the composer Pierre Dumoulin has been confirmed as the creative genius behind this year’s entry.

Dumoulin is known to Eurovision, previously writing Blanche’s ‘City Lights’, the song which placed a promising 4th in 2017.

Dumoulin’s preference for more emotive songs mean the chances of an ode to teenage heartbreak could well be on the cards for Eliot…

How did Belgium do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Sennek competed at Eurovision in 2018 but, after Belgium’s three consecutive appearances in the final, she failed to qualify, finishing 12th in the first semi-final (the top ten acts in each go through).

Advertisement

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday 18th May