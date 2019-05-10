Where are the original stars of The Bletchley Circle now?

If you tune in to The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco and find yourself wondering where Susan and Lucy have gone, you’d be forgiven for the confusion.

Original stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Sophie Rundle have not returned for ITV’s series revival.

This three-part thriller instead follows the adventures of Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) across the Atlantic without their codebreaking, crime-solving friends.

So what have Anna and Sophie been up to since leaving their roles in 2014? Let’s take a look…

Anna Maxwell Martin (Susan Gray)

Susan was one of the main characters in the original two series of The Bletchley Circle. After her wartime codebreaking years, she settled down as a housewife and a mother of two young children with husband Timothy (Mark Dexter). She was the one who spotted a pattern in a spate of serial killings and gathered her old friends together to solve the mystery.

What has she been doing since The Bletchley Circle?

Anna Maxwell Martin does not appear in ITV’s revival The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco. Since the second series finished in 2014 she has starred as Julia in the TV series Motherland, as Mary Shelley in The Frankenstein Chronicles and played grieving mother Wendy Parry in BBC drama Mother’s Day.

She was Ethel Rodgers in the Agatha Christie adaptation of And Then There Were None alongside Charles Dance and Aidan Turner, while on stage she has starred in the National Theatre production of Consent. She’s also the latest actor to join the cast of Line of Duty, playing DCS Patricia Carmichael

Sophie Rundle (Lucy)

In the original series, Lucy was the youngest character in the “circle” and was brought in to the former codebreakers’ murder investigation by Millie (Rachael Stirling) because of her eidetic memory – enabling her to recall and process an immense amount of data. She was married to a violent and controlling man called Harry (Ed Birch).

What has she been doing since The Bletchley Circle?

It has been a busy few years for Sophie Rundle. She has played Ada Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Alice Sharrow in Jamestown, Steph in Brief Encounters, Honoria Barbary in Dickensian, Kirsten McAskill in Happy Valley and Jenny in Not Safe For Work – and soon we’ll see her star in upcoming dramas Gentleman Jack and Bodyguard.

Hattie Morahan (Alice Merren)

We met Alice Merren in series two, when this former Bletchley Park codebreaker was awaiting trial for killing her old boyfriend John Richards. But that wasn’t the full story…

What has she been doing since The Bletchley Circle?

Since her appearance as Alice, Hattie Morahan’s credits have included Ballot Monkeys, My Mother and Other Strangers,The Outcast and Arthur & George.

This article was originally published in July 2018