When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV? How can I watch and who are the nominees?

This weekend the TV industry turns its attention to Britain’s glitziest do – the 2019 Bafta Television Awards.

The ceremony showcases some of the best in TV from the past year, and with shows like Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Derry Girls, 2019’s ceremony isn’t one to miss. Here is everything you need to know…

When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards?

The British Academy Television Awards will take place on Sunday 12th May.

The ceremony for the British Academy Television Craft Awards was held a fortnight earlier– on Sunday 28th April. This has been a separate ceremony since 1998, and focuses on celebrating behind-the-scenes and technical talent. Categories for the Television Craft Awards include costume design, make-up and hair design, special effects, and production.

The 2019 Bafta Film Awards also took place earlier this year, in February.

How can I watch the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV and online?

The British Academy Television Awards will be broadcast on the night of the ceremony – 12th May – on BBC1 from 8pm. The ceremony is not broadcast live, but instead shown on a delay in an edited-down version. For minute-by-minute updates, follow our Bafta TV Awards live blog from 4pm on Sunday.

Prior to this, Bafta’s Red Carpet show will also be live-streamed online, with hosts Clara Amfo and Jordan North. Live from 5.30pm, the pair will be welcoming this year’s nominees onto the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall.

The Bafta Television Awards will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Where will the Bafta TV Awards ceremony take place?

The Bafta TV Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall, situated on London’s Southbank.

Nominations for the 2019 Bafta Television Awards were announced on Thursday 28th March. Leading the way is – to no one’s great surprise – Killing Eve with six nods. Stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both appear on the Leading Actress shortlist, with supporting nominations for Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw.

Elsewhere, A Very English Scandal is in contention for four of the evening’s major prizes, including Leading and Supporting Actor nods for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, respectively. While 2018’s other mega-hit, Bodyguard, has three nominations with Keeley Hawes in line for a Leading Actress win (and a Supporting Actress nod for Mrs Wilson) – although Richard Madden (who has already won a Golden Globe for the role) failed to make the Leading Actor shortlist.

The Bafta Must-See Moment shortlist was announced early with both Bodyguard and Killing Eve in contention, along with Doctor Who, Coronation Street, Queer Eye and Car Share vying for the viewer-voted prize. See here for how to have your say.

This year’s Bafta Fellowship will go to Joan Bakewell, with Nicola Shindler awarded the Special Prize and Emma Thomas getting Bafta Craft’s Special Award.

Who will host the Bafta Television Awards in 2019?

Graham Norton has been announced as the host of the 2019 ceremony, having previously hosted the awards bash in 2005. Last year’s show was hosted by Sue Perkins.

Speaking about his appointment, the veteran presenter said: “It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a stand-out year for television and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded.”

Joining Norton to present awards during the evening will be Alex Scott, Asim Chaudhry, Barney Walsh, Billy Monger, Bradley Walsh, Danny Dyer, David Schwimmer, Holly Willoughby, Julia Stiles, Kelsey Grammer, Kirsty Wark, Martin Compston, Matt Berry, Mo Gilligan, Nick Mohammed, Samson Kayo, Lenny Henry, Steve Coogan, Suranne Jones, and Will Poulter.

Which celebrities will attend the Baftas?

Nominees who have so far been confirmed to attend the ceremony include: Alex Jennings, Alex Macqueen, Anthony McPartlin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Billie Piper, Bob Mortimer, Bobby Berk, Chance Perdomo, Charlie Brooker, Daisy May Cooper, David Mitchell, David Nicholls, Declan Donnelly, Dermot O’Leary, Fiona Shaw, Grayson Perry, Helen Worth, Huw Edwards, Jack Thorne, Jamie Demetriou, Jesse Armstrong, Jessica Hynes, and Jodie Comer.

We can also expect to see Julia Davis, Keeley Hawes, Kim Bodnia, Kirsty Young, Lee Mack, Lennie James, Lesley Manville, Louis Theroux, Lucian Msamati, Lucy Worsley, Michael McIntyre, Monica Dolan, Nasser Hussain, Patrick Kielty, Paul Whitehouse, Peter Mullen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Piers Morgan, Rachel Parris, Russell T Davies, Ruth Wilson, Stephen Frears, Stephen Graham, and Steve Pemberton.

Further attendees who have also been confirmed include Adam Hills, Alan Carr, Alex Brooker, Asa Butterfield, Bel Powley, Big Narstie, Clare Balding, Claudia Winkleman, Coleen Nolan, David Walliams, Deborah Meaden, Emma Mackey, Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp, Jenny Campbell, Jennifer Metcalfe, Judge Robert Rinder, Kate Garraway, Katherine Langford, Luke Goss, Matt Goss, Maya Jama, Ncuti Gatwa, Nish Kumar, Peter Jones, Prue Leith, Reece Shearsmith, Rob Brydon, Sandi Toksvig, Susanna Reid, Tej Lalvani, Touker Suleyman, Tess Daly, Vicky Pattison, and Victoria Derbyshire.

Who is performing at the Bafta TV Awards?

Choirmaster supremo Gareth Malone will be conducting school students from the Kensington Aldridge Academy, which lies in the shadow of Grenfell Tower.

72 pupils died during the June 2017 fire, and Malone conducted the pupils for a concert filmed during the BBC2 series Our School By The Tower.

Of the Bafta performance, Malone said in a statement: “The response to the series has been overwhelming. We wanted to give the students a platform to showcase their amazing talent, and to offer up a positive story following an incredibly difficult period for the school, and I’m thrilled they’ll have the chance to perform at the Baftas.”

Who won at the Bafta Craft Awards?

The Bafta Craft Awards took place a few weeks before the Television Awards, and aim to celebrate behind-the-scenes talent; writers, directors, editors and sound-mixers are the recipients.

The big winner this year was A Very English Scandal, which took Best Costume Design, Best Editing (Fiction) and Best Director.

Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose bagged two awards each – the former winning Best Original Music and Best Sound: Fiction, while the latter won Best Production Design and Best Writer: Drama.

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper won Best Writer: Comedy for the excellent This Country, whereas Akemnji Ndifornyen won Best Breakthrough Talent for Famalam.

Other winners include:

Best Entertainment Craft Team – Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Best Director: Factual – Ben Anthony (Grenfell)

Best Director: Multi-camera – Barbara Wiltshire (Inside No. 9 Live – Dead Line).

Best Editing: Factual – Will Gilbey (Bros: After the Screaming Stops)

Best Photography: Factual – Lindsay McCrae (Dynasties: Emperor)

Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction – Woo-hyung Kim (The Little Drummer Girl)

Best Make-Up & Hair Design – Vanity Fair

Best Sound: Factual – Later Live…With Jools Holland

Best Special, Visual & Graphic Effects – Troy: Fall of a City

Best Titles & Graphic Identity – the 2018 Winter Olympics ‘The Fearless are Here’

BAFTA Special Award – Script supervisor Emma Thomas

Who were the winners of the 2018 Bafta Television Awards?

Among 2018’s winners, were Sean Bean – who won a Bafta for Leading Actor for his role as troubled Roman Catholic priest Father Michael Kerrigan in BBC1’s Broken – and Daisy May Cooper, who won Best Female Performance in Comedy for This Country.

Cooper accepted her Bafta in a Swindon Town FC-styled dress, a reference to her role as Kerry Mucklowe in the Cotswolds-based BBC3 mockumentary.

The award for Drama Series went to Brummie gangster hit Peaky Blinders – which aired its fourth series in 2017 – and Graham Norton won the Bafta for Entertainment Performance for the Graham Norton Show.

See our video below for the complete list of Bafta TV winners: