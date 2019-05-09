Meet the cast of Keeping Faith and Un Bore Mercher

Bilingual Welsh drama Keeping Faith / Un Bore Mercher is back for series two! Eve Myles returns as the brilliant Faith Howells, and there are plenty of familiar faces – but also some new additions to the cast.

Here’s our guide to the characters you need to meet, and where you’ve seen the actors before…

Eve Myles plays Faith Howells

Who is Faith Howells? In case you haven’t guessed, Faith is the lead character in the Welsh BBC drama Keeping Faith (otherwise known as S4C’s Un Bore Mercher in Wales). In series one, we met her as a mother-of-three and talented lawyer coming to the end of her maternity leave and preparing to rejoin the family firm. But one morning, her husband Evan left in his car and completely disappeared.

Over the following days, Faith desperately fought to find out what had happened to Evan, untangling the mess he left behind and keep her family together. And we’ll give you no spoilers here, but series two picks up 18 months after the events of series one.

What else has Eve Myles been in? Myles is best known to sci-fi fans as Gwen Cooper in Torchwood and subsequently Doctor Who, but she has since played memorable supporting roles in mainstream shows including Broadchurch (Claire Ripley), Victoria (Mrs Jenkins) and a Very English Scandal (Gwen Parry-Jones). She also starred as district nurse Frankie Maddox in BBC1’s appropriately named Frankie, and made a recent appearance in Cold Feet as Caitlin Henderson.

Bradley Freegard plays Evan Howells

Who is Evan Howells? When we first met Evan, he seemed nothing other than a devoted, loving husband to his wife – an act that couldn’t be too difficult, seeing as Freegard and Myles are married in real life. But after he disappeared one morning, Faith was forced to question everything she thought she knew about him.

What else has Bradley Freegard been in? This is his breakthrough role, but he has also featured as Sinbad Sailors in Under Milk Wood, as Bryn Peters in Holby City’s Blood Money episode, and in a variety of minor roles in Doctors. He played Mei in the Welsh series Gwaith/Cartref.

Eiry Thomas plays DI Williams

Thank you @RuthCrafer for my new headshots. Very happy indeed. Diolch yn fawr. Highly recommend Ruth. 😊 pic.twitter.com/5Nd9zmBACV — Eiry Thomas (@Eirywiry) February 21, 2017

Who is DI Williams? In series one, DI Susan Williams was desperate to prove that Faith was the cause of her husband’s disappearance.

What else has Eiry Thomas been in? Eiry Thomas is another actor who’s featured in Torchwood. Her other credits include Pen Talar, Rillington Place, Stella, Living a Lie, and Sherlock.

Mark Lewis Jones plays Steve Baldini

Who is Steve Baldini? Having seemingly turned his back on a life of low-level crime in series one, Baldini was Faith’s first case since the mysterious disappearance of her husband. Baldini was dead-set on looking out for Faith – but were his motives purely platonic?

What else has Mark Lewis Jones been in? A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Jones played Captain Canady in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His TV roles include Rob Morgan in comedy drama Stella, and Gerry in mini-series National Treasure. You can also catch him in the HBO and Sky drama Chernobyl.

Aneirin Hughes plays Tom Howells

Who is Tom Howells? A former solicitor and a partner at Faith and Evan’s law firm, who also happens to be Faith’s father-in-law.

What else has Aneirin Hughes been in? Another big name in Welsh TV, Hughes plays Chief Superintendent Brian Prosser in Hinterland. The actor also has had minor roles in Coronation Street as Bill Thornhill and in EastEnders as Andy Jones.

Betsan Llwyd AND Suzanne Packer play Delyth

Who is Delyth? The receptionist and assistant at the Howells family law firm, who is a backbone of the company. The role is shared between two actresses, one in the English version (Keeping Faith) and one in Welsh (Un Bore Mercher).

What else has Betsan Llwyd been in? The Bafta Cymru-winning Welsh actress and director, who stars as Delyth Lloyd in the Welsh language version, has also appeared in Pen Talar, Morfydd, and Pobol y Cwm. She also appeared in the TV series Young Dracula.

What else has Suzanne Packer been in? Welsh actress Suzanne Packer, who plays Delyth in the English language version, is best known for playing Tess Bateman in Casualty. She recently played Eve Cicero in Doctor Who, and Capstick in Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders.

Amie-Ffion Edwards plays Madlen Vaughan

Who is Madlen Vaughan? A key character for series two. Her husband Will Vaughan has disappeared, and her son Dyfan Vaughan (Brochan Evans) is in Megan’s class at school. She calls on Faith’s help.

What else has Amie-Ffion Edwards been in? TV credits include Cassandra in Troy: Fall of a City, Esme Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and Sophie in Detectorists. Amie-Ffion Edwards also played Elizabeth Barton in Wolf Hall and Jenny Jones in Luther; she began her screen career in the TV series Skins, starring as Sketch.

Hannah Daniel plays Cerys Jones

Who is Cerys Jones? Cerys is Faith’s friend and colleague at the law firm, and is the only non-family member to be employed there as a lawyer. She feels undervalued and under-appreciated.

What else has Hannah Daniel been in? The actress starred as DS Sian Owen in Hinterland, and also played Leah Faulkner in Holby City.

Rhashan Stone plays DI Laurence Breeze

Who is DI Laurence Breeze? DI Breeze works for Swansea CID, and is on secondment from Scotland Yard.

What else has Rhashan Stone been in? The American-born British actor, comedian, and musician has racked up a number of screen roles including Marc Wilson in Delicious, Robert in Apple Tree Yard, and Major Oliver Sinclair in Strike Back. He’s also appeared in Bodies, Mutual Friends, Episodes, Carters Get Rich, and 101 Dalmatian Street.

Anastasia Hille plays Gael Reardon

Who is Gael Reardon? We met Gael in series one, as the widow of Paddy Reardon – who had been killed by Erin Glynn. She is an unsavoury businesswoman involved in organised crime and the drugs trade. In series one, the role was originally played by Angeline Ball, but has been recast.

What else has Anastasia Hille been in? Anastasia Hille stars as Celia Baptiste in the TV series The Missing and spin-off Baptiste. She was Rita Bellows in Wanderlust alongside Toni Colette, Diane in Humans, Dr Inge Horvath in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Mary in You Me and the Apocalypse. Other credits include The Fear, The Tunnel, The Bletchley Circle, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Not Safe For Work.

Alex Harries plays Arthur Davies

Who is Arthur? A former client of Evan Howells, who befriended Faith in her time of need – though his desperation for money tempted him to work for some seriously shadowy figures. Once homeless and struggling, he has now begun to turn his life around.

What else has Alex Harries been in? In Wales, he has appeared in Pen Talar and in Pobol y Cwm. He is known for playing DC Lloyd Ellis in Hinterland.

Demi Letherby plays Alys Howells

Who is Alys Howells? Faith and Evan’s eldest of three children. In the 18 months since series one, she has hit a rebellious teenage streak and turned into a goth.

What else has Demi Letherby been in? The 13-year-old actress also stars in the TV ad for Merlin’s annual pass.

Lacey Jones plays Megan Howells

Who is Megan Howells? Faith and Evan’s second daughter. She is still at primary school.

What else has Lacey Jones been in? This is the young actress’s first role.

Martha Bright plays Steve’s daughter, Angie Baldini

Who is Angie Baldini? A newcomer for series two. In series one, Steve Baldini was fighting to be able to see his daughter after a string of convictions.

What else has Martha Bright been in? She has also appeared in Parch (playing Lwsi) and in Amser Maith Maith Yn OI