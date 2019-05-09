You know you have to sit through a few power ballads each Eurovision? Well, Moldova’s entry this year is one of them.

Advertisement

And we should tell you now: according to the bookies, there’s not much chance their track, sung by Anna Odobescu, will triumph at the contest…

Who is Moldova’s Eurovision entry Anna Odobescu?

Although there’s not much to say about Odobescu’s song itself, there’s plenty to say about her. Just kidding: there’s not much to note about the 28-year-old apart from she’s a graduate of the Academy of Music, Theater and Fine Arts in Chisinau and she has worked as a vocal coach.

She beat nine other finalists to win O Melodie Pentru Europa – Moldova’s national selection process.

What is Moldova’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Anna Odobescu will be performing Stay on the Eurovision stage.

What will Moldova’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Odobescu has said that the staging of her entry will completely change for the Eurovision finals. She’s due to appear on stage with three backing vocalists.

What are the odds of Moldova winning Eurovision 2019?

You wouldn’t bet on Anna winning. But if you did, you’d have less than 1% chance of making your money back, according to the bookies.

In other words, Moldova isn’t expected to make it through the semi-finals, let alone the grand final.

How did Moldova do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

The country finished in a commendable tenth place with their fantastically 70s staging of My Lucky Day. With its door-opening theme, the entry was one of last year’s most memorable.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019