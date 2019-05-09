The best TV shows airing in 2019

2019 is set to be a stellar year for TV.

Whether you’re into period dramas like Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders or contemporary thrillers such as Line of Duty and Traitors, there’s a scintillating range of series on offer.

In the world of entertainment, there’s also the return of some of Britain’s biggest shiny floor shows – take Strictly and The X Factor for instance – as well as the addition of The Greatest Dancer and a Shipwrecked reboot.

Catastrophe is back for a final series and Alan Partridge bumbles back onto our screens with a brand new show.

And finally there’s a diverse selection of documentaries, from David Attenborough’s new Netflix series to Danny Dyer’s exploration of his family history.

Check out all the series to look out for in 2019, below…

Dramas

Channel: BBC1

Air date: May 2019

Two of television’s most influential women unite – Suranne Jones on screen and Sally Wainwright behind the camera – to tell the remarkable story of Anne Lister, the Regency landowner. Read more

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: Friday 31st May

An all-star cast – including David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jack Whitehall, Anna Maxwell Martin, John Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss and many more – brings to life Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s epic. Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: TBC

Sheridan Smith stars as a leading British porn star in a drama examining the adult film industry. It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.

Channel: BBC2

Air date: Friday 26th April

The Looming Tower is a political thriller charting the events in the run-up to 9/11 during the late 1990s. It stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of the New York FBI’s Counterterrorism Centre, and follows internal rivalries between the FBI and the CIA. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 17th February

The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, is getting his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: spring 2019

Stephen Poliakoff’s semi-autobiographical six-part series set in Britain during the Cold War stars Toby Stephens and Keeley Hawes. Read more

Channel: BBC2

Air date: TBC

Casino Royale’s Eva Green is starring in the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Luminaries. The drama promises to be “an epic story of love, murder and revenge” and is set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Read more

Channel: ITV

Air date: TBC

The latest drama based on real events from writer Jeff Pope focuses on the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan in March 2011 and the lengths Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) went to in order to catch her killer. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Eleanor Tomlinson and Rafe Spall star in a brand-new adaptation of the HG Wells sci-fi classic, which follows a young couple as they defy the prejudices of society and attempt to start a life together, all the while trying to survive an alien invasion. Read more

Channel: Netflix

Release date: TBC

Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: Sunday 31st March

AC-12 are back in business fighting police corruption. Joining regulars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston is Stephen Graham. Could he be ‘balaclava man’ and, more importantly, will he make it past the first episode? Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: TBC

Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White The story begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Read more

Channel: BBC1

Air date: spring 2019

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, which is moving to BBC1. Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan (seen most recently in Butterfly) join the fray. Read more

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air date: 15th April

The smash-hit fantasy is back for an eighth and final series, meaning the last battle for Westeros is almost upon us. But what will happen to Jon Snow and Daenerys? And will the White Walkers finally triumph? Read more

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: summer 2019

George Clooney stars in, directs and executive produces the adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tale about Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II. Read more

