When is jewellery heist drama Hatton Garden on TV?

“Finally, the story can be told,” promises the trailer for ITV’s Hatton Garden – a four-part drama about a group of elderly men who pulled off an audacious raid on an underground vault, carrying off millions of pounds of jewellery and cash.

The drama, initially scheduled to air in December 2017, was subsequently delayed. However, Hatton Garden is now set to air on ITV in May 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Hatton Garden on TV?

Hatton Garden airs nightly in four parts from Monday 20th May till Thursday 23rd May at 9pm on ITV.

Watch the trailer for Hatton Garden on ITV

What is Hatton Garden about?

The drama is based on the true story of the April 2015 cash and jewellery heist in London’s diamond district, Hatton Garden. The burglary was carried out by a group of veteran thieves. Over the Easter weekend, they broke into the safe deposit facility and drilled into the vault, making off with £14 million of valuables in an audacious nighttime raid.

Hatton Garden tells the story of how the heist was executed, taking us through the burglary from beginning to end and exploring the relationships between these men. We’ll also see the complex police operation that led to the gang’s capture.

Co-written by Terry Winsor and Jeff Pope (who also executive produces), and directed by Paul Whittington, Hatton Garden will also turn the spotlight on the victims of the crime: the small business owners who suffered the loss of their livelihoods when their safety deposit boxes were raided by these men.

Although this is a fictionalised drama rather than a documentary, Hatton Garden is closely based on the real events of the heist.

Who is in the cast of Hatton Garden on ITV?

The drama stars Timothy Spall as Terry Perkins and Kenneth Cranham as Brian Reader – the two key characters in the raid.

Joining them are David Hayman (as Danny Jones), Alex Norton (as Kenny Collins), Geoff Bell (as Carl Wood) and Brian F O’Byrne (as Basil).

Excitingly for Line of Duty fans, there is also an appearance by Rochenda Sandall (aka Lisa McQueen) who pops up as a surveillance officer.

Wasn’t this originally meant to air a couple of years ago?

In December 2017, Hatton Gardens was pulled from TV schedules at the last minute due to an upcoming trial involving one of the gang members.

At the time, an ITV spokesperson said: “We have rescheduled Hatton Garden, which will now be broadcast next year.”

Hatton Gardens was re-scheduled for 2018, but then came another development: the police caught a man who had played a key role in the safe deposit raid. Michael “Basil” Steed was convicted in March 2019.

Hoping for third time lucky, Hatton Garden is now scheduled for May 2019.

Wasn’t there also a Hatton Garden movie?

As soon as news broke of the Hatton Garden raid, there was a flurry of interest in dramatising this extraordinary story.

That means two big movies have already hit our screens: 2017’s The Hatton Garden Job starring Larry Lamb, and 2018’s King of Thieves, featuring Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent and Ray Winstone.