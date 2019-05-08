The All New Monty: Ladies Night had emotional viewers praising “girl power” on the show

The All New Monty: Ladies Night, which moved viewers to tears, has been praised for promoting girl power and raising awareness around breast cancer.

Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire, Megan Barton Hanson, Martina Navratilova and Laurie Brett were among those to strip off for the ITV show, which aired its female edition on Tuesday night.

Throughout the episode, stars shared their experiences of cancer and how it has changed their lives, and worked together to overcome their fears and improve body confidence.

But the emotional scenes proved too much for some viewers…

@AshleyBanjo @NolanColeen absolutely amazing and inspiring men and women in both episodes of the #AllNewMonty this year! Both episodes had me in floods of tears! What a way to raise awareness and demonstrate that it is okay to be insecure in today’s social media crazy world! — Abby (@AB_lou96) May 8, 2019

JJust caught up with #AllNewMonty You are all absolutely amazing, wonderful and super-brave! Thank you so much for raising awareness, making me laugh, and making me cry. Much love xxx — Jane James (@TheJaneJames) May 8, 2019

Could not praise all that done the #AllNewMonty anymore if I tried. What an emotional programme ❤💙 — millsey. (@lulaamillss) May 8, 2019

#AllNewMonty Ladies Night has made me cry like a baby AGAIN 💞 — lucie bamford (@luciebamford) May 8, 2019

And many fans took to Twitter to salute girl power and praise the celebrities for their bravery…

The girl power is so strong within these ladies, really inspirational to watch ❤️ #AllNewMonty — 𝓢𝓸𝓹𝓱🐝❤️ (@MissSophieClare) May 7, 2019

#allnewmonty Go ladies, very brave and such a wonderful thing to do for charity! — John Jones (@johnjmjones) May 8, 2019

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins, which aired on Monday night and saw male celebrities including Jack Fincham strip off, was also highly praised by viewers.

Both episodes of The All New Monty are currently available on the ITV Hub.