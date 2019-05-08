Accessibility Links

The All New Monty: Ladies Night had emotional viewers praising “girl power” on the show

Megan Barton Hanson and Martina Navratilova were among the celebrity women to strip off to raise breast cancer awareness

The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins, ITV Pictures

The All New Monty: Ladies Night, which moved viewers to tears, has been praised for promoting girl power and raising awareness around breast cancer.

Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire, Megan Barton Hanson, Martina Navratilova and Laurie Brett were among those to strip off for the ITV show, which aired its female edition on Tuesday night. 

Throughout the episode, stars shared their experiences of cancer and how it has changed their lives, and worked together to overcome their fears and improve body confidence.

But the emotional scenes proved too much for some viewers…

And many fans took to Twitter to salute girl power and praise the celebrities for their bravery…

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins, which aired on Monday night and saw male celebrities including Jack Fincham strip off, was also highly praised by viewers.

Both episodes of The All New Monty are currently available on the ITV Hub.

