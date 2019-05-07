The All New Monty viewers noticed something strange when Dani Dyer appeared
The Love Island star split up with Jack Fincham in April – which meant The All New Monty crew had to do some quick editing for Dyer’s introduction
Love Island star Dani Dyer was listed as a “friend” of her ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham on The All New Monty following the pair’s recent break-up – and it was awkward.
Dyer and Fincham won the 2018 series of Love Island, moved in together and even planned to marry, but after a brief split in December, they finally called it quits on the relationship in April.
In a clip that was presumably filmed before the couple split, Dyer appeared on The All New Monty to tell viewers how proud she was of Fincham. As she spoke on screen, she was introduced as: “Dani Dyer, Jack’s friend.”
“Jack’s been really, really nervous about it,” explained the star. “He’s obviously been coming home every night and practicing his moves. Who couldn’t be proud of Jack?”
Fincham joined the likes of Gorka Marquez and Joe Pasquale as he stripped off to raise awareness for prostate cancer.
The former pen salesman revealed his split from Dyer on Instagram, telling fans: “We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but something things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.”
The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins airs Tuesday 7th May at 9pm on ITV