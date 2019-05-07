When is Summer of Rockets on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Summer of Rockets – a semi-autobiographical drama from Stephen Poliakoff set in Britain during the Cold War – is coming to BBC2 this spring.

Here’s everything you need to know: from when to watch to who’s in the cast alongside Keeley Hawes…

When is Summer of Rockets on TV?

Summer of Rockets will air in six parts on BBC2 in spring 2019.

Is there a trailer for Summer of Rockets?

What is Summer of Rockets about?

Summer of Rockets is set in the UK in 1958, during the Cold War. The drama centres around Samuel, a Russian-born Jewish inventor of bespoke hearing aids, who is approached by the MI5 to spy on his friends Kathleen, her husband Richard Shaw MP and Lord Arthur Wallington.

The show is set against the backdrop of Britain testing its first hydrogen bomb and the Russians beating the Americans in the first phase of the space race.

Who is in the cast of Summer of Rockets?

Lost in Space star Toby Stephens leads the cast as Samuel, while Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes plays Kathleen, Homeland’s Linus Roache is her husband Richard and The Street’s Timothy Spall plays Lord Wallington.

Lily Sacofsky (Bancroft) stars as Samuel’s daughter Hannah, as well as Lucy Cohu (Ripper Street) as his wife Miriam, Gary Beadle (Grantchester) as his right-hand man Courtney, Mark Bonnar (Line Of Duty) as Field, Ronald Pickup (The Crown) as Walter and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Reverberations) as Hannah’s friend Esther.

Who is writer Stephen Poliakoff?

Poliakoff is a screenwriter known for penning period dramas Close to the Enemy and Dancing on the Edge, as well as the series Perfect Strangers, Friends and Crocodiles and Frontiers, and the films The Lost Prince and Shooting the Past.

