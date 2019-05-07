Piers Morgan to interview Lord Sugar for Life Stories

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is returning to our screens later this year, and Morgan’s arch-nemesis and Twitter rival Lord Alan Sugar has been added to the star-studded line-up of interviewees.

The billionaire businessman and Apprentice star is the fifth interviewee announced for the upcoming series, which will also feature Spice Girl Mel B, Michael Parkinson, Michael Barrymore and I’m a Celebrity’s King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp.

On Sugar’s inclusion in the line-up, Piers Morgan accused his interviewee of “bottl[ing] it” in previous years.

“I’ve tried for ten years to get Lord Sugar to do Life Stories but he’s always bottled it,” he said. “Now we’re going to finally get it on, and I predict fireworks.

“With his late addition, I think this new series is now officially the best line-up we’ve ever had.”

Lord Sugar shot back: “I know he’ll try to make me cry but he’s got more chance of becoming Pope. Morgan talks a great game but can’t walk it, as viewers will discover with this interview.”

Lord Sugar then posted some further trash talk on Twitter:

.@gmb @piersmorgan the time I am finished with Piersy on Piers Morgan Life Stories he will only get a job presenting the bews in Siberia — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 7, 2019

My only thought is if this really meant to be @piersmorgan he would not be talking out of his mouth. pic.twitter.com/RsF9f3h80m — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 5, 2019

Previous Life Stories interviewees have included Mo Farah, Elton John, Mary Berry, Kim Cattrall, Simon Cowell, Sir Rod Stewart, Richard Branson, James Corden and Nigel Farage.