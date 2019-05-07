When is Killing Eve back on TV? When will it air in the UK? Who is in the cast?

“You should never call a psychopath a psychopath. It upsets them.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit cat-and-mouse drama Killing Eve, starring Jodie Comer as a mysterious, psychopathic assassin and Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a bored MI5 agent, is (hallelujah!) returning to our screens for a second series.

Here’s everything we know about Killing Eve series two.

**Spoilers ahead for Killing Eve season one**

When is Killing Eve season 2 on TV and what’s going to happen?

US viewers have a confirmed broadcast for the second series – 7th April 2019 on BBC America and AMC at 8/7c – so the UK showing is likely to follow shortly afterwards.

The new series also kicks off in New Zealand on 8th April at 9:35pm on TVNZ 2, and on 19th April at 8:32pm on ABC in Australia (when the first two episodes will be shown).

Filming has already taken place on the second series — with paparazzi pictures surfacing of Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Kim Bodnia, the actor who plays Villanelle’s former boss Konstantin.

MI5 agent Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) had previously told Eve (Oh) that Konstantin had died after Villanelle shot him, but her motives have appeared increasingly dubious.

However, it could also be possible that the pair are shooting flash-back scenes, considering just how pally they appear in certain pictures — especially since Villanelle has sworn to kill Konstantin on the orders of the mysterious Twelve.

Filming took place across Paris, London and Amsterdam.

What else do we know about the second season of Killing Eve?

Actress and writer Emerald Fennell is taking over the reins from Waller-Bridge as Killing Eve’s lead writer for the second season.

Unbelievably excited to join the amazing @KillingEve team! https://t.co/YvikpAmVTR — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) August 1, 2018

She probably best known to viewers as Nurse Patsy Mount in Call the Midwife and as Ada Lovelace in Victoria.

UK viewers also won’t have to wait quite as long this time around between the series first airing Stateside before hitting UK screens.

Speaking at the Hewlett Memorial Lecture, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore told fans they would “not have to wait so long next time” for new episodes, referring to the six-month wait between the series airing on BBC America in the US and its debut on BBC3 in the UK.

“A truly genre-busting series that’s had viewers hooked and craving more, thanks to the distinctive voice of Phoebe Waller Bridge brought to life by an incredible cast. We’re really excited to have it back on the BBC next year,” she added in a statement.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve series two?

Oh yes there is – and this action-packed first trailer as haunting and stylish as you’d expect it to be…

Sometimes they see red

The wait makes them blue

Eve and Villanelle

Are ready for you.

Season 2. April 7. 8pm. @BBCAmerica. x pic.twitter.com/HKXPWIkQgl — Killing Eve All-new Sundays @ 8pm on BBC America (@KillingEve) February 14, 2019

And Killing Eve followed it up with a second punchier promo to tie in with International Women’s Day in the lead-up to the US broadcast: