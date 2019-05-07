Accessibility Links

HBO nailed their comeback to THAT Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe

A rogue Starbucks beverage made its way into episode four

Game of Thrones coffee cup screenshot

Spare a thought for the props team on Game of Thrones.

*Warning: contains mild spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight episode four*

While the start of episode four saw Daenerys a little put out by all the adulation her lover/nephew/rival-to-the-throne Jon Snow received post-Battle of Winterfell, you can only imagine how miffed she would have been if she’d looked down to see the Starbucks cup left on the table in front of her…

Viewers were quick to spot the rogue beverage, which resulted in a latte (sorry-not-sorry) of online frivolity during an otherwise pretty gloomy episode

Not to mention the fact that the drama’s actual showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, cameoed in the same scene.

Meanwhile, Starbucks were surprised that Daenerys didn’t order a rather more fitting choice of drink.

However, it looks like HBO is trying to see the funny side of things, after they said in a statement: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Well, at least they’re not bitter.

