HBO nailed their comeback to THAT Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe
A rogue Starbucks beverage made its way into episode four
Spare a thought for the props team on Game of Thrones.
*Warning: contains mild spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight episode four*
While the start of episode four saw Daenerys a little put out by all the adulation her lover/nephew/rival-to-the-throne Jon Snow received post-Battle of Winterfell, you can only imagine how miffed she would have been if she’d looked down to see the Starbucks cup left on the table in front of her…
They took 2 years to shoot 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene 💀 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/byCjomSoah
— Dylan (@DylansRawTake) May 6, 2019
Viewers were quick to spot the rogue beverage, which resulted in a latte (sorry-not-sorry) of online frivolity during an otherwise pretty gloomy episode…
That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/fPThGIWJPW
— Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019
Everyone complaining about the Starbucks cup but no one noticed this in the last episode. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/FDUK6DQ5NT
— Don snow rightfull heir to the digital throne (@donaldjr) May 6, 2019
Has anyone said "There must always be a Starbucks in Winterfell" yet? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VI4T4YitPZ
— Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) May 6, 2019
Winterfell Starbucks 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Y05jmcL8DU
— Jon Snow (@LordSnow) May 6, 2019
Not to mention the fact that the drama’s actual showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, cameoed in the same scene.
too busy with their cameo to notice the coffee cup #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/lb6V195JIR
— gabbanzo bean (@yogabbigabba) May 6, 2019
Meanwhile, Starbucks were surprised that Daenerys didn’t order a rather more fitting choice of drink.
TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink.
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019
However, it looks like HBO is trying to see the funny side of things, after they said in a statement: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
Credit where it's due, @HBOPR. Well done. #GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/AR4yyiuLOr
— Matt Peters: Friendgame (@MightyInkMatt) May 6, 2019
News from Winterfell.
The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl
— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019
Well, at least they’re not bitter.