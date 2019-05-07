HBO nailed their comeback to THAT Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe

Spare a thought for the props team on Game of Thrones.

*Warning: contains mild spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight episode four*

While the start of episode four saw Daenerys a little put out by all the adulation her lover/nephew/rival-to-the-throne Jon Snow received post-Battle of Winterfell, you can only imagine how miffed she would have been if she’d looked down to see the Starbucks cup left on the table in front of her…

They took 2 years to shoot 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene 💀 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/byCjomSoah — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) May 6, 2019

Viewers were quick to spot the rogue beverage, which resulted in a latte (sorry-not-sorry) of online frivolity during an otherwise pretty gloomy episode…

That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/fPThGIWJPW — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019

Everyone complaining about the Starbucks cup but no one noticed this in the last episode. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/FDUK6DQ5NT — Don snow rightfull heir to the digital throne (@donaldjr) May 6, 2019

Has anyone said "There must always be a Starbucks in Winterfell" yet? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VI4T4YitPZ — Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) May 6, 2019

Not to mention the fact that the drama’s actual showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, cameoed in the same scene.

too busy with their cameo to notice the coffee cup #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/lb6V195JIR — gabbanzo bean (@yogabbigabba) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Starbucks were surprised that Daenerys didn’t order a rather more fitting choice of drink.

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

However, it looks like HBO is trying to see the funny side of things, after they said in a statement: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

Well, at least they’re not bitter.