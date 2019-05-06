Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet the cast of BBC1’s Ghosts

Meet the cast of BBC1’s Ghosts

Lolly Adefope and Charlotte Ritchie join the stars of Horrible Histories and Yonderland in this brand new BBC comedy

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: 15/04/2019 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS), The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE), Mary (KATY WIX), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Ghosts, a new sitcom from the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, airs this April on BBC1.

Advertisement

The cast is stacked with comedy stars from the CBBC historical show.

Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe also join the group.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast for Ghosts below.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson
Alison, played by Charlotte Ritchie (BBC)

Who is Alison? A young prospective flat-owner who finds out that she has inherited a decrepit country manor from her “step-great-auntie” – a distant relative who died leaving no direct descendants.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie before? She played Nurse Barbara Gilbert on Call The Midwife until making a heartbreaking exit in series seven, and previously starred in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat as Oregon. Since leaving Midwife she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, and Dead Pixels on E4.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike

Screen Shot 2019-04-15 at 14.38.09

Who is Mike? Charlotte’s boyfriend, who moves with her to Button House to help her turn it into a hotel. Sadly, the ghosts in residence have other ideas…

Where have I seen Kiell Smith-Bynoe before? He plays Dean in Stath Lets Flats, and has appeared in Enterprice and Britain Today Tonight.

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Thomas? A failed poet who now haunts Button House alongside a pack of his ghoulish pals.

Where have I seen Mathew Baynton before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland star has also featured in ITV’s recent adaptation of Vanity Fair, Quacks, The Split, and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Kitty? One of the ghosts haunting Alison and Mike.

Where have I seen Lolly Adefope before? The rising comedy star played infuriating roving reporter Ruth Duggan in This Time with Alan Partridge, and also stars in upcoming US comedies Shrill and Miracle Workers.

Simon Farnaby plays Julian

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Julian (SIMON FARNABY) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Julian? A Tory MP who passed away under embarrassing circumstances. Hint: he’s not wearing any trousers…

Where have I seen Simon Farnaby before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland. Simon Farnaby has appeared in a host of diverse roles from Detectorists to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also co-wrote Paddington 2.

Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Button

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Lady Button? Alison’s relative who passed away in Button House.

Where have I seen Martha Howe-Douglas before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland regular also featured in Doctor Foster, and recently made a surprise appearance in EastEnders.

Ben Willbond plays The Captain

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: The Captain (BEN WILLBOND) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is The Captain? A former army officer who fancies himself the leader amongst the spirits in the mansion.

Where have I seen Ben Willbond before? Another Horrible Histories and Yonderland favourite, Willbond has also featured in comedies such as The Thick of It, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Katy Wix plays Mary

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Mary (KATY WIX) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Mary? A “witch” who was burnt at the stake.

Where have I seen Katy Wix before? She played Daisy in Not Going Out, Fergie in The Windsors, and Carole in Stath Lets Flats. Like Lolly Adefope, she also featured in This Time with Alan Partridge earlier this year.

Jim Howick plays Pat

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Pat (JIM HOWICK) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Pat? One of the ghosts in Button House: an unfortunate scout leader with an arrow through his neck.

Where have I seen Jim Howick before? The Horrible Histories, Yonderland and Peep Show favourite made a memorable appearance as teacher Mr Hendricks in Sex Education on Netflix earlier this year.

Larry Rickard as Robin 

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: BEHIND THE SCENES Robin the Caveman (LARRY RICKARD), Production Crew - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

Who is Robin? A caveman: the longest serving ghost in the house.

Where have I seen Larry Rickard before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland, Rickard has also written for and starred in Tracey Ullman’s Show and Tracey Breaks the News.

Advertisement

Ghosts airs at 9.30pm on Mondays on BBC1

Tags

All about Ghosts

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: 15/04/2019 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS), The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE), Mary (KATY WIX), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: (top to bottom, l-r) Mary (KATY WIX), Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE), Pat (JIM HOWICK), The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Headless John (LARRY RICKARD), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON), Robin the Caveman (LARRY RICKARD), Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE), Mike (KIELL SMITH-BYNOE) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: *

When is BBC1 comedy Ghosts on TV? Who is in the cast and what is it about?

181106_Ghosts_7790

Exclusive Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie joins BBC1 comedy Ghosts

Horrible Histories movie (altitude films email, EH)

Horrible Histories: The Movie is officially happening

Neal Foster and Anthony Spargo in HORRIBLE HISTORIES - BARMY BRITAIN - PART FOUR by Birmingham Stage Company CREATIVES Written and Directed by Neal Foster Designed by Jackie Trousdale Lighting by Jason Taylor Sound by Nick Sagar Music by Matthew Scott Choreography by Kenn Oldfield Production Manager Adrian Littlejohns Production Photographer Mark Douet

Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain Part Four! Review: Lively capering with a satirical edge ★★★★