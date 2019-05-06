It’s not uncommon for a Eurovision contestant to have appeared at the competition in the past. But three times? That’s the case for 33-year-old Tamara Todevska, who’ll be representing Macedonia at this year’s contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision hopeful…

Who is Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Tamara Todevska?

Todevska was born in Macedonia to some seriously musical parents – her dad is a professor in a music school and her mum an opera singer. After singing from a young age, she was then drawn into Eurovision.

Firstly, she appeared as a backing singer for the Macedonian act Tose Proeski in 2004, finishing 14th. Todevska then just missed out on representing Macedonia by herself at the 2007 contest, coming second in her national final.

Todevska participated in Eurovision as part of trio Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan in 2008, but failed to qualify for the final. Todevska also fell short of the final while performing as a backing singer for her sister at the 2014 contest.

What is Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Tamara Todevska will perform Proud at Eurovision 2019. It’s a rousing number and boasts a video packed with proud women, young and old, belting the words to camera…

What will Macedonia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until rehearsals to see what’s in store.

What are the odds of Macedonia winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of Tamara Todevska’s chances.

How did Macedonia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not well at all: their song Lost and Found, performed by Eye Cue, failed to qualify for the final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019