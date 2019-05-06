Accessibility Links

Who is Estonia's Eurovision 2019 entry Victor Crone?

Meet the Swedish singer hoping to whip up a Storm at Eurovision for Estonia

Eurovision

Never expect an average song from Estonia at Eurovision: every year since 2000 their entry has either achieved a top 10 place or failed spectacularly, finishing just off the bottom of the table or failing to qualify at all.

So, judging by the country’s Eurovision history, Estonia’s 2019 act Victor Crone will do brilliantly or become a massive flop on the biggest stage of all. In other words, he’ll be worth a watch.

Who is Estonia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Victor Crone?

Although competing for Estonia, Victor, 27, is actually Swedish and even put forward an unsuccessful entry to represent his home country at the 2015 contest.

What is Estonia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Victor Crone will perform Storm, a song that coincidentally shares the same name as SuRie’s entry from the UK in 2018.

It fought off 24 other songs in Estonia’s national selection process.

What will Estonia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until rehearsals to see what’s in store, but Crone’s appearance at the Estonian national finals may give us an insight. The performance saw Crone playing the guitar, jumping around on stage and giving a fair few smouldering looks to the camera.

What are the odds of Estonia winning Eurovision 2019?

We’ll have to wait till closer to the competition to see what the bookies make of Victor Crone’s chances.

How did Estonia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Although one of the favourites to win the contest, Elina Nechayeva’s performance of La Forza, which included a dress covered by spectacular graphics, came eighth.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

