When is Sky drama Chernobyl on TV?

Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley lead the cast of brand-new Sky TV drama Chernobyl, telling the human story behind this catastrophic nuclear disaster.

When is Chernobyl on TV?

CONFIRMED: Chernobyl arrives on Sky Atlantic in the UK on 7th May 2019.

American viewers can tune in to the first episode on HBO on 6th May at 10/9c.

Is there a trailer for Chernobyl?

Yes! Take a look at this extended trailer:

What is Chernobyl about?

Chernobyl is a tale of “lies and conspiracy” as well as “courage and conviction”, focusing on the nuclear accident in Ukraine in 1986 which has had such far-reaching consequences for the Soviet Union, Europe and the world.

Over five episodes, the drama will explore how and why the accident happened, and will tell “the shocking, remarkable stories” of the men and women who risked their lives (and often actually lost their lives) to limit the scale of the disaster.

Written by Craig Mazin and directed by The Walking Dead’s Johan Renck, Chernobyl promises to “bring to life the true story of the unprecedented tragedy”.

Who will star in Chernobyl?

As seen in these photos released exclusively to RadioTimes.com, The Crown and Mad Men actor Jared Harris plays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist who is one of the first to grasp the scope of the nuclear disaster.

He is chosen by the Kremlin to investigate the accident, but becomes bitterly disillusioned with the failure of the authorities to face up to the design flaws in the reactors.

Stellan Skarsgård (below) plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who is assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission on Chernobyl in the hours immediately following the accident.

Apple Tree Yard actress Emily Watson portrays Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the Chernobyl disaster and getting to the bottom of this deadly accident.

Jessie Buckley, who rose to fame in talent contest I’d Do Anything and recently starred in War and Peace and The Woman in White, will play a character called Lyudmilla Ignatenko – the wife of firefighter Vasily Ignatenko, who was one of the first on the scene when the reactor exploded.

On joining the cast, she said: “It is a real honour to be part of this important piece of work and share with the world the real truth about the unbelievable bravery and sacrifice that the people of Chernobyl made in order to stop an even greater disaster. I feel incredibly humbled.”

The cast also includes Adrian Rawlins (Harry Potter, Innocent, Girlfriends), Paul Ritter (Cold Feet, Friday Night Dinner) and Ralph Ineson – best known for his roles as Amycus Carrow in Harry Potter and Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones.