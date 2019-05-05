Who is ‘H’ in Line of Duty? Meet the suspects

Who is ‘H’ in Line of Duty? It’s the question that’s continued to plague viewers well into series five, with AC-12 on the hunt for the corrupt police officer at the heart of the BBC crime drama.

*SPOILERS for Line of Duty series 5 episode 5*

Somewhere at the top of this giant network of bent coppers and balaclava-clad criminals is the ultimate villain pulling the strings.

But are we any closer to catching them?

What do we know about ‘H’ so far?

We first heard the initial ‘H’ in Dot Cotton’s dying declaration; that was all he managed to give Kate before the medical team moved in. But is this the first letter of a name (like Hastings, Hargreaves, Hilton or Huntley)? Or is it actually a codename, as suggested by John Corbett’s old covert operations manager?

He or she is all but certain to be someone senior in the police force, able to pull strings across a wide network of corrupt police officers and protect him/herself from investigation.

‘H’ communicates with the balaclava gang by instant messenger to preserve anonymity. The balaclava gang has not met ‘H’ in person – unless ‘H’ is Hastings – and Lisa McQueen says she doesn’t even know ‘H’s actual name.

‘H’ can’t spell “definitely.”

‘H’ knew about the trackers in the goods at the depot, so must have some access to AC-12 intel

‘H’ has been working with this particular organised crime group for years, perhaps all the way back to when the gang was led by Tommy Hunter. ‘H’ has been revealed to be utterly ruthless and amoral, ordering murders and executions throughout the drama.

Presumably, ‘H’ has gained financially from the balaclava gang’s lucrative crimes.

And so, with that in mind, we’ve pinned a big ‘H’ at the top of a virtual blue board – and put together our own collection of suspects…

Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar)

Let’s start with the most controversial candidate: AC-12’s beloved crusader against police corruption, Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Line of Duty creator and writer Jed Mercurio planted a seed of doubt about Adrian Dunbar’s character right at the end of series four, and from the opening of series five that seed has sprouted. Here’s what we know:

Ted Hastings made a surprise visit to balaclava gang member Lee Banks in prison, telling him in no uncertain terms: “Sit down, fella. This b***ard’s got a thing or two to say to you. Trust me. You’ll be glad you did.” For some reason, Hastings did not record the conversation or bring anyone along as a witness; he also did not tell his team about the visit. Suspicious! Despite explaining to Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) that he only visited Lee to find out more about the OCG, we have no idea what Hastings and Lee really said in that room but shortly after, Lisa had Corbett murdered based on a tip from inside Blackthorn Prison, suggesting Hastings passed on information to Lee and intentionally blew Corbett’s cover.

When messaging John Corbett and Lisa McQueen, “UNKNOWN” (who we presume is ‘H’) spelled “definitely” with an “a”. Later, Ted hijacked a conversation AC-12 were attempting to simulate between ‘H’ and the OCG via the same messaging system, writing that he could “definately pull the right strings.” Does the spelling error indicate that ‘H’ and Hastings are the same person?

While using this messaging system and ‘pretending’ to be ‘H’, Hastings has also repeatedly taken matters into his own hands and ignored the suggestions of cybercrime expert Amanda (Rosa Escoda). He correctly guessed (or was it a guess?) that ‘H’ had never even known about the Palisade Shopping Centre meet-up (as it was a ruse from Lisa). He then went rogue with a new plan to go “undercover” as ‘H’ – a plan which contravened all regulations, and completely ignored the fact that AC-12 had been taken off the case earlier that day.

Remember when a panicked-looking Hastings wrapped his laptop in bubble wrap and took it off to an electronics disposal centre, straight after hearing that Corbett had made contact with Steve? It’s hard to think of an innocent explanation for that. We’ve also seen Hastings’ laptop pinging with an instant message just after we saw Lisa and Corbett using IM to talk with ‘H’, and an unknown dialler calling Lisa’s mobile just as Hastings was ringing a number which didn’t pick up.

It was Hastings who insisted on raiding the OCG’s headquarters at Kingsgate Printing Shop, as well as the property where they kept girls for sex – interrupting Corbett’s undercover mission. It was also Hastings who gave an “irregular” fahrenheit order, and who told Steve to respond to the “status zero” in the middle of the depot raid, ignoring the warning that it could be a trap and diverting the armed officers away from the OCG. Did he deliberately allow the balaclava gang to get away with £50m of stolen goods?

Then, we have some broader suspicions about Ted Hastings which require further thought. Whether he is ‘H’ or not, is there something shady going on?

We know Hastings has been struggling financially for years, after a property investment in Ireland (the “Kettle Bell Complex”) went wrong. His wife left him, he lost his home, and now he’s stuck in a shabby hotel with massive debts. The re-appearance of Mark Moffatt (Patrick Fitzsymons), a former DCI who acted as Roz Huntley’s Police Federation representative during her AC-12 interviews, was wildly suspicious, but when Moffatt handed Hastings a large brown envelope full of £50 notes, the real shock came with Hastings’ reaction: instead of immediately rejecting and reporting this blatant bribery, he drank a glass of whisky and stared at all that money. Days later, he still had it (although he did try to call Moffatt, and he didn’t spend the cash.)

Hastings is a Mason. Steve observed his boss doing the special secret handshake with retired cop Patrick Fairbank, later identified as a paedophile involved with a ring of sex abusers. Although it has not been suggested that he knew anything about Fairbank’s crimes, Hastings’ Masonic links raise a big question about his loyalties.

It was DCC Hilton who first suggested that Hastings’ rank and surname made it possible he was ‘H’. Hilton then died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Hastings was suspiciously keen to label it “suicide” rather than murder. Why did hr pin all the blame on Hilton and ignore the fishy nature of his death?

Hastings’ history with the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland bears a closer look. Corbett’s torture of Roisin Hastings and the paramilitary-style punishment wounds, and the revelation that Corbett was born in Belfast and lost both his parents in the 1980s before being sent to Liverpool and adopted, hint at some connection between the two men. Mrs Hastings told her estranged husband that her attacker spoke with a Belfast accent. “He said you’d know why he’d done it, he said you’d know what you’ve cost him.” Now we know Anne-Marie was murdered for being a police informant – was Ted the one she was passing intelligence to?

But we still have our doubts about the idea of Hastings as ‘H’, and that’s not just because we don’t want to believe that our anti-corruption hero was bent all along. Here’s what we know…

If Hastings was ‘H’, why would he have allowed Corbett to stay in the OCG for so long, once he knew he was working undercover?

If Hastings was ‘H’, why would he go into the nightclub to meet the gang – knowing that it was under surveillance by armed police? An operation he himself had authorised? Unless he was hiding in plain sight?

After episode four, we wondered if Hastings had directly ordered Lisa to kill Corbett when he typed out: “I need you to bring all this to a close.” Was this a coded message? However, Hastings’ conversations with Lisa in episode five have made us reconsider this theory; he seemed convinced John “Clayton” Corbett was still alive, demanding to see him face-to-face, which would be weird if he’d ordered Corbett’s murder. Lisa also seems to believe Hastings is ‘H’, which would not be the case if he had sent that veiled message the previous week.

The tip-off from Blackthorn Prison may not have come from Lee (via Hastings). He may be the only OCG member inside, but this jail houses plenty of other prisoners with connections to the criminal gang and police force: Roz Huntley, Vihan Malhotra, Jimmy Lakewell…

If Moffat was trying to recruit Hastings as a bent cop and bribing him with thousands of pounds, surely that means he isn’t already the top dog – and that he isn’t already bent? (And if he was ‘H’, surely he’d be able to pay his hotel bill and maybe even upgrade to a room with a functioning toilet flush?)

Hastings’ strange behaviour may be motivated by his personal hatred of Corbett for the assault on Roisin Hastings – and nothing more. His supposedly-irregular “fahrenheit order” came just after he’d heard Corbett admit to torturing Mrs Hastings; his rogue “undercover operation” at the nightclub may have just been an attempt to meet Corbett and confront him face-to-face about his wife’s ordeal. If Hastings did tell Lee Banks about Corbett being a “rat”, that would also make sense on a personal level – without meaning that Hastings is ‘H’.

So is Ted Hastings ‘H’? It’s hard to see how all this evidence could be explained away – but equally, there are still some things that just don’t quite fit. How will Jed Mercurio solve this riddle?

Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin)

AC-3 boss DCS Patricia Carmichael has been brought in to investigate Ted Hastings – and so far we do not like her. Do these bad vibes suggest she is actually ‘H’?

Carmichael has declared to Steve and Kate that she is determined to prove that Ted Hastings is ‘H’. Surely her mission should be to uncover the truth, rather than deciding in advance what she wants to find? Perhaps she is keen to bring down AC-12’s famed anti-corruption crusader Ted Hastings, making him a “fall guy” and pinning the title of ‘H’ over his head?

Carmichael has quickly climbed the ranks to become a very senior police officer in charge of an anti-corruption unit, so she does fit the profile for ‘H’.

Anna Maxwell Martin joins the cast as a guest star for series five, but she’s a big enough name that she could easily return as guest lead for series six. Carmichael might turn out to be a crucial character.

So is Carmichael ‘H’? There’s not much evidence yet, but we’ll keep an eye on her.

Les Hargreaves (Tony Pitts)

DCS Les Hargreaves made a brief return to Line of Duty for series five, only to be gunned to death by John Corbett (who was apparently only “aiming for his legs”) and sensationally revealed to be the corrupt senior officer in the balaclava at Eastfield Depot. So what do we know about Hargreaves, and how does he fit into this puzzle?

Hargreaves’ surname began with H, and he held a senior position in the police force. He was never a big fan of AC-12, and at this point it’s 100% clear that he was a “bent copper”.

HOWEVER, by the end of episode four, it is increasingly clear that this man was NOT ‘H’. Semen deposits recovered from the freezer at the brothel, where they were kept by the OCG to blackmail police officers like Hargreaves, were analysed – and they only came from the last few months; as Kate said, “There’s no way he could have been ‘H’. ‘H’ goes back much further.”

We do know that he was involved in organising the OCG’s raid on Eastfield Depot, getting the security guards on side and having PC Bloom call in a “status zero” report about a fake ambush nearby; we also know that he somehow got information about AC-12’s trackers placed on the valuable goods, which he passed on to the OCG.

What we still don’t know for sure is whether Hargreaves was the ‘flat cap man’ who Lisa McQueen met at the gang’s brothel, perhaps in response to instructions from ‘H’ via instant messenger that told her “you know what to do.” It does seem likely that this was when she blackmailed Hargreaves into helping with the depot raid, but at the same time, he doesn’t 100% fit with Mariana’s description.

So, is Les Hargreaves ‘H’? It no longer seems possible that Hargreaves was ‘H’.

Derek Hilton (Paul Higgins)

After a multi-year AC-12 investigation, Hastings declared that slimy DCC Derek Hilton was ‘H’ and sent his team off to the pub to celebrate. But that conclusion is now looking increasingly unlikely…

As a Deputy Chief Constable whose surname began with H, Hilton was a prime suspect.

Before his death, Hilton was shown to be involved with the balaclava gang and was one of the highest ranking police officers to be implicated. He made a call to have Steve killed by a balaclava man at Nick Huntley’s offices, and he blackmailed Maneet to get vital documents and files from AC-12.

He was the one who suggested Dot Cottan – aka “The Caddy” – for a promotion. Cottan knew him personally from series one.

HOWEVER, Hilton is now dead and ‘H’ is still active. Does this mean Hilton isn’t our man? Or maybe he used to be ‘H’ and then another bent copper came along and took over the ‘H’ codename once Hilton was out of the picture, having him killed in a staged “suicide” on the jetty? Or was he always just a cog in a bigger machine?

So is Derek Hilton ‘H’? Definitely bent, but probably not ‘H’.

Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker)

Legal counsel Gill Biggeloe is not actually a police officer, let alone a senior police officer, and she seems to be more at the periphery of events rather than at the centre. But her behaviour in series five has been strange and, even if she’s unlikely to be ‘H’, we have some suspicions…

Gill clearly still has the hots for Ted Hastings – but is her behaviour towards him motivated by more than her attraction to him, or by her frustration at his loyalty to his wife? First of all she urged him to retire before he damaged his reputation for ever, before suddenly throwing her support behind him and vouching for his talents in front of DCC Wise. Then, in episode five, she offered her legal services – and a “concerned” arm rub – before handing Ted a Regulation 15 notice, suspending him from duty. All in all, her behaviour is bizarre – and we’re still not quite sure of her motives…

The last time Gill appeared in Line of Duty, she was very keen for AC-12 not to catch too many bent coppers – pressuring Ted to drop prosecutions. Was this motivated by legal and PR concerns, or was she assigned to the anti-corruption team to stop them doing their job?

She also gave Ted a piece of evidence from which key information had been removed, by none other than DI Matthew “Dot” Cottan – i.e. The Caddy. She said she had no idea it was doctored by the time she got her hands on it, but could she have been lying?

So is Gill Biggeloe ‘H’? Probably not, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she was working for somebody.

Alison Powell (Susan Vidler)

Alison Powell is the shifty boss of Operation Peartree – the undercover operation that has gone embarrassingly pear-shaped. She hasn’t cropped up all that much recently – which suggests she’s unlikely to be the Big Bad – but here’s what we know:

Alison Powell, who is on first-name terms with Ted Hastings, was placed in charge of a mission to place undercover officer John Corbett inside an organised crime group. She kept this out of AC-12’s sight with a MOPI notice to block the files on the police database, and failed to report that Corbett had gone AWOL for months.

So far she has been extremely reluctant to cooperate with AC-12, and key information is missing from files.

Former covert operations manager Inspector Cameron told Kate and Steve that she’d been dismissed by Powell for apparently “mismanaging” Corbett, but according to her account, it was actually Powell who was mismanaging the whole operation: “John thought Peartree was showing signs of mission drift,” she said. “I agreed with him. Our brief was to identify high level links between organised crime and corrupt police officers. Instead, Powell was pushing us in the direction of low level targets.”

Corbett believed he was on to the “top man” with the codename ‘H’ and planned to climb the ranks of the OCG to make contact with the “highest echelon of corrupt officers.” Powell vetoed that. Is she protecting ‘H’? Or could she be ‘H’ herself?

So is Alison Powell ‘H’? It seems possible that Powell is implicated in some way, but whether she is the top dog remains to be seen.

Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton)

Admittedly, series four’s guest lead Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) is out of the game and serving ten years in prison; when arrested, she also exposed other members of the balaclava gang as a gesture of redemption, so it would be VERY weird if she turned out to be ‘H’. But there are a couple of reasons we’re still wondering how she fits into the puzzle:

DCI Roz Huntley’s Police Federation rep during AC-12 interviews was DCI Mark Moffatt, who has now retired and started working in real estate investment. But it seems increasingly clear that Moffatt is involved in organised crime, and was probably a bent copper in his time; nowadays he spends his days hanging round Ted Hastings’ hotel, trying to get the AC-12 boss involved in a scheme to recover his money from the Kettle Bell Complex and giving him brown envelopes full of shiny new £50 notes. We’re curious about whether there is still any connection between Moffatt and Huntley.

She is an inhabitant of Blackthorn Prison – the source of the tip-off to Lisa that John Corbett was working undercover.

She was originally a key candidate for ‘H’ as she was a senior officer whose surname was Huntley.

So is Roz Huntley ‘H’? Probably not. But we’d love for her to make a reappearance, Lindsay Denton-style.

DCC Andrea Wise (Elizabeth Rider)

As a newcomer to Line of Duty, we haven’t seen much of DCC Andrea Wise yet. But she is a senior police officer in a position of power (even if her surname doesn’t begin with ‘H’) and we have to throw her into the mix. She’s also removed AC-12 from the investigation into Operation Peartree (perhaps to avoid them getting close to the truth?) and has ordered a separate inquiry into Hastings (perhaps in a bid to frame him as ‘H’?). Okay, it’s a bit of a long shot.

So is Andrea Wise ‘H’? Probably not, but we’re keen to find out more about her.

Mystery person

At this point, ‘H’ could be anyone. Frankly, you could be ‘H’. And if none of these suspects quite fit the bill, perhaps we simply haven’t been introduced to the Big Bad yet?

Or maybe there isn’t just one person. After nearly five series of build-up, could any one character really match the level of expectation? Perhaps there are multiple ‘H’s? Perhaps there’s no ‘H’ at all?

Hopefully the 90-minute series finale will hold a few answers for us…

