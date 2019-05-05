Line of Duty series 5 episode 6 live blog – the finale as it happens

Fellas, this is the big one. Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio has lined up an epic 90-minute series five finale which is guaranteed to be EXTREMELY TENSE.

Advertisement

Will Ted Hastings clear his name? Will ruthless DCS Carmichael destroy him in the interview room? And will we ever find out who ‘H’ really is?

So here’s the series five episode six sit rep: as Line of Duty fans across the nation settle in to watch the episode on BBC1, RadioTimes.com will be live blogging the entire episode below…

⚔ Hastings vs Carmichael. ⚔ The explosive #LineOfDuty series finale. Be there. pic.twitter.com/E4onOjeT0h — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) April 30, 2019

Line of Duty series 5 episode 6 LIVE updates

4pm Good afternoon, and welcome to the build-up to Line of Duty series five episode six (starting early aren’t we?).

We’ll be updating this page throughout the finale, reacting to the biggest twists and turns in the episode and breaking down exactly what it all means after the credits have rolled.

In the meantime, take a look back at the six BIG questions we had after last week’s episode, from Hastings’ visit to Lee Banks, the Irish connection with John Corbett, and the question of whether Hastings is being framed – or whether he really is just another bent copper.

We’ve also taken a forensic approach to gathering evidence, so take a closer look at events across the entire series in the two articles below…

And if you’re worried about Ted Hastings ahead of the series finale, you might want to read these…