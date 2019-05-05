Who is Britain’s Got Talent 2019 singer Mark McMullan?

Singer Mark McMullan delivered one of the most emotional moments of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 when he performed a Les Misérables classic in tribute to his brother.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old student’s audition round rendition of the song Bring Him Home left both viewers and judges.

Mark explained that he wanted to dedicate his performance to his brother Declan, who has locked-in syndrome.

“The only thing he can really do is hear,” Mark explained, “so my music kind of became a big comfort for him.”

Declan was in the audience for Mark’s first audition along with the rest of his family.

“Half of me is here today for me and to try and pursue my career in music, and the other half of me is here to do them proud,” Mark said.

He earned four yeses from the judges – and we can expect to see much more of him as the ITV series continues

Find out more about the singer below.

Who is Britain’s Got Talent singer Mark McMullan?

23-year-old Mark is an architecture student from Northern Ireland – and one of the clear stars of Britain’s Got Talent 2019.

Following his audition video, viewers were left in tears, with some wondering why the singer hadn’t received a Golden Buzzer.

I am blown away by Mark on Britains Got Talent. He and his brother's story was something not many people speak about and Bring Him Home is the perfect song to sing for that. Les Miserables is one of my favourite musicals and Mark would make a great Val Jean #BGT — Cat (@tinascamanderss) May 4, 2019

So why wasn’t mark a golden buzzer act? #bgt — phil (@Phil_cheshire) May 4, 2019

Mark’s brother Declan suffered a cardiac arrest in 2012, leaving him with locked-in syndrome.

“He’s trapped inside his own body, the only thing he can do is hear, so my music became a big comfort for him,” Mark explained on stage before his audition.

Watch Mark’s performance of Les Misérables during the BGT 2019 auditions below

This isn’t the first time Mark has performed on TV however. In 2015 he appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland, singing the song that he would later perform on Britain’s Got Talent.

Others have spotted his talent too – check out this recording of him in a local bar with his brother.

The family together run a Facebook group called the Declan McMullan Fund, aimed to raise awareness and funds for Declan’s condition. Find out more here.

Well done brother!!! . You did Northern Ireland proud tonight on Britain’s got talent. Thankyou to everyone. Posted by Declan Mc Mullan Fund on Saturday, May 4, 2019

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 continues next Saturday on ITV