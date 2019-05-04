Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: watch circus Duo A and J perform terrifying aerial routine

Exclusive: acrobatic hopefuls Duo A&J leave the judges stunned on tonight’s show

Duo A&J ©Syco/Thames

Britain’s Got Talent is no stranger to the odd death-defying act – the 2019 series has already seen the Gomonov Knife Show throw blades at Simon Cowell, stuntman Jonathan Goodwin set himself on fire and the Vardanyan Brothers balance each other on the point of a sword.

But Duo A&J could be about to top even their efforts with a terrifying routine set to air this Saturday 4th May.

Watch their audition (between your fingers) in the exclusive video below.

Acrobatic twosome Aleksey ‘Alex’ Maliy and Julia Makarova perform their circus routine for Cowell and co suspended from the ceiling, using only two black straps and their combined strength to keep them aloft and prevent them falling.

Judge Alesha Dixon is left open-mouthed when Alex catches a falling Julia using only his feet.

This is the second time Julia has auditioned for BGT, who previously auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent as a solo artist but didn’t manage to make it the semi-finals.

Having previously performed in short stints with Cirque Du Soleil, Julia is now looking to up her game with her partner Alex, hoping to perform both in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety Show and around the world.

But will their dangerous routine be enough for the judges to give them four yeses?

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV

