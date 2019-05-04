Meet the female celebrities stripping off for The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins

A group of female stars are set to strip off on live TV in a bid to raise awareness for women’s cancers on The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins 2019.

Each celebrity will be asked to bare all for an important cause: to encourage women to examine their breasts, have regular cervical smear checks and be more aware of their health.

So who’s in the line-up this year? Meet the ladies who’ll be stripping off below…

Megan Barton Hanson

Age: 24

Why is Megan Barton Hanson famous? For appearing on Love Island in 2018. Barton Hanson was a runner up on the latest series of the dating show with ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson. The pair split in January following tensions between Megan and Wes’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer. On Love Island, Barton Hanson became famous for her “snakey” actions, namely leaving Dr Alex George in the lurch and tempting Wes away from Laura Anderson. Since the show, she has appeared on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and Loose Women.

Martina Navratilova

Age: 62

Why is Martina Navratilova famous? The tennis legend is a multiple Grand Slam champion who now commentates at Wimbledon for the BBC. The Czech sportswoman was one of the world’s top tennis players in the 1970s and 80s. Over the course of her career, she has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and her greatest success came at Wimbledon, where she won nine singles titles in total. A woman of many talents, she has also authored a series of fiction books, has been active in the gay rights movement and has appeared on Dancing with the Stars. The All New Monty’s cause is close to her heart, as Navratilova had breast cancer in 2010.

Laurie Brett

Age: 49

Why is Laurie Brett famous? She played Jane Beale in EastEnders on-and-off for 13 years between 2004 and 2017. The actress has also starred in Waterloo Road and has made appearances on the shows All Together Now, Let’s Dance for Sport Relief, Loose Women and The New Paul O’Grady show. Brett’s own mother had breast cancer, so the All New Monty’s cause is an important one for the soap star.

Lisa Maffia

Age: 39

Why is Lisa Maffia famous? She was the main female member of noughties British group So Solid Crew and has also had success as a solo artist. In January, Maffia teamed up with Sugababes star Mutya Buena for Celebrity Coach Trip and her other TV appearances include CelebAir, Pointless Celebrities and Celebrity Juice, to name a few. Her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2011.

Danielle Armstrong

Age: 30

Why is Danielle Armstrong famous? For starring in The Only Way is Essex between 2013 and 2017. During her time on the show she made headlines for her tumultuous relationship with former boyfriend James Lock. Armstrong’s other TV appearances have included Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole, and she was also a panellist on Virtually Famous. Her best friend died of breast cancer in 2013.

Crissy Rock

Age: 60

Why is Crissy Rock famous? The actress is best known for playing hotel manager Janey York in the sitcom Benidorm. She also took part in the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity, finishing in sixth place.Rock is a survivor of cancer of the womb and has spoken publicly about the extensive treatment she has had to have on her teeth after chemotherapy drugs damaged them.

The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins airs Tuesday 7th May at 9pm on ITV