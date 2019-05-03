Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Bay series 2 confirmed: ITV crime drama set to return in 2020

The Bay series 2 confirmed: ITV crime drama set to return in 2020

Morven Christie is expected to return as police Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong

The Bay - Morven Christie

The Bay has been renewed for a second series on ITV.

Advertisement

Star Morven Christie is expected to return as police Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong, as is Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said she expected The Bay to return to the channel in 2020.

The crime drama, which is set in the coastal town of Morecambe, will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case in series two.

Season one’s finale saw the truth laid bare about the twins’ disappearance and Lisa finally mending her relationship with her own troubled teenagers. According to ITV, the episode attracted a consolidated audience of seven million viewers.

Writer Daragh Carville previously told RadioTimes.com that if the show were renewed, the next series “would have a new crime and a new family for our family liaison officer”.

The Bay series two will begin filming later in 2019 with further casting news to be announced closer to production.

Advertisement

“We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV,” executive producer Catherine Oldfield said. “It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”

Tags

All about The Bay (TV)

The Bay - Morven Christie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tim Robinson Sketch Series

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

The Bay - Morven Christie

Will there be a second series of The Bay?

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Tom has a bachelor's party to remember. Kendall eyes a new business opportunity with a pair of idealistic entrepreneurs. Roman looks to land a deal for local TV stations with his father's longtime nemesis. Logan tasks Greg to act as Kendall's babysitter during Tom's party. Shiv and Gil get ambushed during a TV interview on a Waystar network.

Brian Cox is back on top in the first trailer for Succession season 2