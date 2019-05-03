Darcey Bussell explains why she quit Strictly Come Dancing

Darcey Bussell has spoken out about her decision to leave the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel after seven years.

The former ballet star, who’s been a judge on Strictly since 2012, revealed in a statement in April that she was quitting the BBC1 show, saying that she was “not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all”.

Now, Bussell has clarified the reasons behind her departure, confessing she feels she would be “pushing [her] luck” to continue appearing on Strictly for another seven years.

“It’s not a decision that came easily at all,” Bussell told The Sun. “But I knew I had the most amazing time for seven years and it is like pushing your luck to think that I could even do another seven years.

“So I just knew it was time for me to finish and to give that place for somebody else to judge on that wonderful show.”

Bussell also told the paper that she had decided to leave with her daughters in mind, adding: “I want them to remember me as a classical dancer and not just a judge on Strictly.”

The BBC is yet to announce a replacement for Bussell – but there are plenty of celebrity names being rumoured to take her place.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn.