When is Deadwood: The Movie on TV? Who is in the cast? What’s it about?

After several scuppered attempts, a Deadwood movie is finally making its way to screens, 13 years after the hit TV series finished.

But when exactly is it coming out? Where can you watch it? How much has the world of Deadwood, South Dakota changed? And which of the show’s original characters are returning? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Deadwood: The Movie be on TV?

Deadwood: The Movie will air on HBO on 31st May. RadioTimes.com can confirm that the film will also be shown in the UK on Sky Atlantic in the not too distant future. We’ll let you know exactly when as soon as it’s confirmed.

What is Deadwood?

First broadcast in 2004, and set in the 1870s, the original Deadwood series followed the story of the titular American West town, charting its evolution from a simple camp into a major hub. And a lot of the story is based on true events, featuring real historical figures, including American army generals, gold miners, gunslingers and sheriffs.

The show received plenty of praise when first released, with the writing of David Sanford Milch in particular applauded. The show won eight Emmy Awards from 28 nominations, with actor Ian McShane landing a Golden Globe for portraying lead Al Swearengen, also a real historical figure, owner of notorious brothel the Gem Theater.

Despite the critical acclaim, the show was cancelled in 2006 after three seasons.

What will happen in the Deadwood film?

The film is set ten years after the events of the TV show, picking up in 1889 when the residents of Deadwood are reunited to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood.

The official trailer (see below) doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but the synopsis for the movie gives fans a tantalising tease of what’s to come: “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

It also seems clear that the show will see Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) take a final stand against George Hearst (Gerald McRaney)…

Executive producer Carolyn Strauss also gave a few more hints of what’s to come. “It’s about the passage of time. The toll of time on people. It’s mellowed some people and hardened others,” she told EW. “And it’s about the town’s maturing and becoming part of the Union and what that event sets in motion, in a very personal way for the people that it brings in town and what ensues.”

The trailer also serves as a reintroduction to the violent, gory and profanity-filled world of Deadwood. In the words of Al Swearengen: “Welcome to f*****g Deadwood!”

Which actors will return in Deadwood: The Movie?

Much of the main cast of the TV show will be returning, including Ian McShane as Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant as Sheriff and hardware store owner Seth Bullock.

Molly Parker will also be back as Alma Ellsworth, alongside Paula Malcomson (Trixie), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary) and Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock) among others.

Is there a trailer?

Oh yes. And it looks like there are some very dark times ahead…