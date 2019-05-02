When is The Virtues on TV? Who’s in the cast? What’s it about?

The Virtues is a bold and visceral new drama reuniting the Bafta-winning masterminds behind the This is England television series with acclaimed actor Stephen Graham.

Advertisement

Airing in four parts on Channel 4, the drama explores themes of repressed memory, revenge and redemption.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The Virtues on TV?

The Virtues will air in four parts in May 2019 on Channel 4.

What is The Virtues about?

The Virtues centres around Joseph who, struggling to recover from his addiction to alcohol, finds his world beginning to spiral when his ex-partner moves away from Liverpool to Australia to start a new life with their young son.

Feeling like he has no close family to live for, he sets off for the south of Ireland to confront repressed memories from his childhood years in care and to reconnect with his long lost sister Anna, who until now had thought her brother was dead.

Anna and her husband Michael take Joseph in and give him work in the family-owned building company. There, Joseph comes face-to-face with the demons of his past when he meets Craigy, an odd figure who won’t leave him alone.

His situation gets even more complex when he becomes entangled with Michael’s troubled sister, Dinah, who is also haunted by a secret from her past.

Who is in the cast of The Virtues?

Bafta-nominated actor Stephen Graham (This is England, Line of Duty) leads the cast as Joseph.

He is joined by Helen Behan (This is England) as Joseph’s sister Anna, Frank Laverty (Michael Collins) as Anna’s husband Michael, Niamh Algar (The Bisexual, Pure) as Michael’s sister Dinah and Mark O’Halloran (Devils) as Michael’s shady colleague Craigy.

Who is writer-director Shane Meadows?

Shane Meadows is the Bafta-winning writer and director behind the 2006 This is England film, and the co-writer of its three TV sequels with long-time collaborator Jack Thorne (National Treasure, Kiri).

His film credits also include the Bafta-nominated Dead Man’s Shoes, as well as Once Upon a Time in the Midlands and A Room for Romeo Brass.

Who wrote the soundtrack for The Virtues?

The music for the drama is provided by multi-award-winning British composer and recording artist, PJ Harvey. Harvey has also provided the score for Peaky Blinders series two, as well as for stage productions Ian Rickson (The Nest, Electra, The Goat) and Ivo Van Hove (All About Eve).

A Mercury prize winner, she has released nine studio albums and topped the UK charts in 2016 with The Hope Six Demolition Project.

Is there a trailer for The Virtues?

Yup, here you go:

Advertisement

The Virtues will air in May 2019 on Channel 4