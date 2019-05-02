Witness the rise of the resistance: the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 is here

Elisabeth Moss is stirring a revolution in the first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three.

*Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season two*

Season two ended with Offred/June attempting to escape to Canada with her newborn baby Nicole, before changing her mind and entrusting Nicole to fellow handmaid Ofglen/Emily (Alexis Bledel) so that she could return to the Republic of Gilead in order to save her other daughter, Hannah.

“Heresy, that’s what you get punished for,” June says during the trailer. “Not for being part of the resistance, because officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape, because officially, there’s no such thing as escape.”

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies,” she adds. “Allies with power.”

We see June teaming up with former lover Nick (Max Minghella) and her old nemesis, Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), wife to Commander Fred, who gave up Nicole in the season two finale in an act of defiance against Gilead. In the trailer, Serena is seen apparently spying on her husband’s official meetings.

The fate of Emily is also revealed: at the beginning of the trailer we see her wading through a river, clutching baby Nicole as Gilead helicopters circle above, before she is greeted with cheers once she arrives in Canada. June’s husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) is also seen holding Nicole during a rally in Canada.

Watch the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season three

The Handmaid’s Tale airs on 5th June in the US and at a later unspecified date in the UK