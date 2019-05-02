Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Tim Lovejoy

Sunday Brunch’s Tim Lovejoy might be following in his co-host Simon Rimmer’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up.

On Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, Rimmer joked: “Tim’s going to do it this year.”

Lovejoy then replied “Done deal”, before quickly adding: “I haven’t been offered it, so I don’t know… But, pre-Simon being on it, it was more of a no than it is now.”

Sam Allardyce

Former England football manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly in discussions with the BBC to appear on Strictly.

“He met TV executives this week in a hotel bar,” a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

The source added: “They were talking to him about the Christmas special but emphasised that they want him on a whole series, rather than just a one-off.”

If Allardyce does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of former footie stars John Barnes and Robbie Savage.