When is Line of Duty series 6 on TV? Who is in the cast?

Great news, fellas: series five of Line of Duty WON’T be the show’s last.

The BBC1 drama following the intricate investigations of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 is set to return for at least one more run, with the BBC commissioning a sixth series before the fifth had even aired.

But when exactly will Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed thriller return to screens? Here’s everything you need to know about future episodes.

When will Line of Duty be back on TV?

Although series six has been given the green light, the BBC is yet to indicate when it might air.

Fans may have to wait some time, though: excluding the 12-month gap between series three and four, the BBC show has traditionally aired on a two-year cycle.

If the show follows form, a spring 2021 airtime would be likely.

Further evidence suggesting a long wait is ahead: in May 2019, writer Jed Mercurio suggested in a tweet that he hadn’t started yet writing scripts for a sixth series.

And speaking in September 2018, series creator Mercurio said: “With Line of Duty we’re shooting series five now, and series six has been commissioned which we’re going to shoot hopefully in the next couple of years.”

It’s also a possibility that Mercurio will work on the second series of Bodyguard – another major BBC hit he penned – before the sixth series of Line of Duty. Although the Richard Madden drama hasn’t been recommissioned, Mercurio previously told RadioTimes.com he would be ready to write more episodes if the BBC offered him the opportunity.

Will series six be Line of Duty’s last?

In short: we’re not sure.

In a lot longer: Although the BBC hasn’t commissioned a seventh series, Mercurio certainly appears open to the idea. Rather than outright saying the sixth run would be the show’s last, he told the audience at the BFI & Radio Times Festival that he will be discussing future episodes with the BBC after series five has broadcast.

“Once series five has finished airing we’ll have a conversation with the BBC, with a view to whether there’s a possibility to series seven being commissioned. But we definitely know we’ve got series six,” he said.

Judging from series five viewing figures, a recommission seems likely. Its opening episode drew in a peak audience of over 8 million viewers, with an average of 7.8 million watching the entire episode — that’s larger than the season four finale in 2017.

Who’s in the Line of Duty cast?

Presuming none of the main cast are killed off in the series five finale, we can expect all the main AC-12 actors – Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) – will return.

It’s also possible Taj Atwal (PC Tatleen Sohota) and Aiysha Hart (Murder Squad cop DS Sam Railston) could make a comeback.

As in previous years, we’re expecting some big guest stars to join the regular cast. We’ll find out more about these closer to the airdate.

Where is Line of Duty filmed?

Previous series of the show have been filmed in Belfast, where the cast relocate during shooting.