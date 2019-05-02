Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Channel 4 commissions new globetrotting street dance series

Channel 4 commissions new globetrotting street dance series

Dance Around the World will follow three esteemed dancers as they travel the world

Dance Around the World (C4 press release)

Channel 4 has commissioned a new globetrotting street dance series with the working title Dance Around the World.

Advertisement

The show will follow three European dancers as they travel far and wide to “find the beating heart and cultural roots” of indigenous street dance.

Suzette Brissett, who has danced with Rihanna and now works as a choreographer for stars including Dua Lipa and MIA, will be joined by Kym Jay, who has worked with Madonna and is a global dance ambassador for Nike, and Dutch competitive street dancer Maren.

The trio have performed in street dance battles across the world, but this series will see them explore the townships of South Africa, the favelas of Brazil and New York’s the Bronx to find communities that have inspired street dance through time.

Emily Jones, Channel 4 commissioning editor, said: “This is a vibrant celebration of street dance and explores its roots, how it has evolved and why it is still relevant today. It’s also a privilege to shine a light on such fresh female talent and hear voices of people across the world who share their passion.”

Advertisement

Dance Around the World will air in three one-hour episodes on Channel 4 in 2019.

Tags

All about Dance Around the World

Dance Around the World (C4 press release)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TRIPLE FRONTIER (2019) - pictured L-R: Oscar Isaac ("Pope") and Ben Affleck ("Redfly") Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon / Courtesy of Netflix TF_DAY37-0495.RAF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Screen Shot 2019-04-29 at 11.31.21

Strictly’s Seann Walsh to host new Netflix game show Flinch