Meet the male celebrities stripping off for The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins

A group of male celebrities are set to bare it all on live TV again this year for The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins in a bid to raise awareness for cancer. The show is supported by charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman.

This year, Love Island’s Jack Fincham and Strictly’s Gorka Marquez lead the pack, as they prepare to strip on national telly.

Get the low down on all the celebs taking part below.

Jack Fincham

Age: 27

Why is Jack Fincham famous? For winning Love Island 2018 with Dani Dyer. Fincham has barely been out of the public eye since the ITV2 dating competition wrapped, starring in spin-off series Jack & Dani: Life after Love Island, and making various appearances on Lorraine, Loose Women, Jeremy Vine and Celebrity Juice. There’s also been a very brief but very public break-up, which has kept him and Dani in the spotlight. But the Full Monty will give the former stationary salesman a different kind of exposure. Is he up to the task?

Gorka Marquez

Age: 28

Why is Gorka Marquez famous? For his stint as a dancing pro on Strictly Come Dancing. The Spanish dancer and choreographer joined the series in 2016, and enjoyed his best run the following year, when he and partner Alexandra Burke finished as runners-up to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones in the final. He is soon to become a father, with girlfriend and former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson – who he met when she competed on Strictly – announcing that their first child is on the way later in 2019.

Kelvin Fletcher

Age: 35

Why is Kelvin Fletcher famous? For playing Andy Sugden on Emmerdale. After first joining the soap aged just 12, Fletcher left in 2016 after 20 years to pursue other acting opportunities – “I’m excited for people to see me playing a different part in a different medium” he told RadioTimes.com at the time.

Fletcher is also a professional racing driver for the Ultratek Racing Team RJN in the British GT Championship.

Joe Pasquale

Age: 57

Why is Joe Pasquale famous? After first finding fame as an entertainer and stand-up, Pasquale won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, beating out former royal butler Paul Burrell and nightclub owner Fran Cosgrave. He also once hosted a revived version of the game show The Price Is Right, and participated in two series of Dancing on Ice: one with Vicky Ogden and one with Robin Johnstone (a special all-stars edition in 2014). Pasquale’s son, Joe Tracini, played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks.

Willie Thorne

Age: 64

Why is Willie Thorne famous? For being quite good at snooker, though he only ever won one major tournament (The Classic in 1985). Thorne now works as a sports commentator. He is also the reason that the “miss rule” exists (if the referee doesn’t think the player has made a sincere attempt to hit the ball while snookered, he will ask the player to play it again) after admitting that he used to try to miss. Thorne competed on the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing fifth with partner Erin Boag. He is married to former Miss Great Britain, Jill Saxby.

Meet my fellow crew for the all new monty 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/D6dl2IMSFa — Willie Thorne (@TheWillieThorne) February 14, 2019

Rav Wilding

Age: 41

Why is Rav Wilding famous? For presenting on Crimewatch and Crimwatch Roadshow. Wilding initially worked as a security guard at Harrods in London and did a stint in the army and police force before appearing on Channel 4’s 2002 series Eden – seen as a pre-cursor to I’m a Celebrity which was first broadcast later that year.

Wilding took up a position on the BBC’s Crimewatch in 2004, working on the show for seven years before leaving in 2011. He has also regularly presented crime segments on The One Show. He appeared on Strictly in 2009 with Aliona Vilani, but was eliminated third, and was due to participate in the first series of Splash! on ITV, but injured his hamstring during training. He also had a brief relationship with Celebrity Big Brother winner Chantelle Houghton.

Matt Evers

Age: 42

Why is Matt Evers famous? For appearing as a skating pro in all 11 series of Dancing on Ice. Evers is an American former professional pair skater, who won the Juniors pair title at the 1998 US Championships, and competed at three senior international events before quitting. He came 8th in the most recent series of DOI with Gemma Collins. He has also partnered the likes of Bonnie Langford, Heather Mills, Jorgie Porter, Pamela Anderson and Suzanne Shaw, with whom he won the competition in 2008.

Come see us raise awareness for male cancers. Free tickets at this link below… https://t.co/JNL2ofQR69 #allnewmonty2019 pic.twitter.com/OTMLj8hBTO — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) February 14, 2019

Jason Cundy

Age: 49

Why is Jason Cundy famous? For playing professional football for Chelsea FC, Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur. He has since presented The Sports Bar on TalkSport and regularly commentates on Chelsea TV. The ex-sportsman was married to model Lizzie Cundy from 1994 to 2012 – the former couple have two children together.

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins airs on Monday 6th May at 9pm on ITV